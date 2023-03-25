It has been said that John 3:16 is the most recognized verse in the Bible. This verse has been called “the Gospel in a Nutshell.” Attend any sporting event in the Western hemisphere, and chances are good that you will see someone holding up a John 3:16 sign. It is a well known verse, but knowing it and apparently understanding it are two different things.
John 3:16 reads, “For this is the way God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” This verse is not be be understood as God looking down on this fallen, flawed world and saying, “Hey I like that; I love what people have done with my creation; let’s all get along.” No. John 3:16 reminds us that God loathes this world, but his love overcame his loathing, and He stepped into our world to offer us hope and a way out. The verse very plainly says, “so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” Love to be effective has to be responded to. God’s saving love is ultimately reserved only to those who have recognized God’s love and responded to it.
What about the next verse (if we are going to keep this all in context). John 3:17 “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world should be saved through him.” (John 3:17 NET) Does that mean that Jesus never told people they were wrong? If you think it does, you haven’t read the first four books of the New Testament! Even with the woman caught in adultery in John 8 that those who want to pervert the teaching of Christ, right after He says, “Neither do I condemn you.” He follows it up with, “Go and stop sinning.” That’s a pretty condemning sentence when you think of it. Jesus was never soft on sin.
Verse 18 tells us why Jesus didn’t have to condemn us in His first advent. We were already condemned. “The one who believes in him is not condemned. The one who does not believe has been condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the one and only Son of God.” (John 3:18 NET)
Jesus’ first coming into this world was to rescue us from sin and death. His second coming with be to bring judgment. Everyone in this world one day will stand before Him. You will do so either as your Savior or you will do so as your Righteous Judge. Those who stand before Him as Savior will receive mercy. Those who stand before Him as judge will receive justice — but no one will be treated unjustly.
The rest of this context beginning with 3:16 reminds us, “Now this is the basis for judging: that the light has come into the world and people loved the darkness rather than the light, because their deeds were evil. For everyone who does evil deeds hates the light and does not come to the light, so that their deeds will not be exposed. But the one who practices the truth comes to the light, so that it may be plainly evident that his deeds have been done in God.”(John3:19-21 NET)
Never think of God as a feeble grandparent whose one joy is that he can say at the end of the day, “Well, all that matters is they had a good time.” You must not think that. While it is true that there is no one beyond the love of God, don’t wrongly assume that translates into God saying, “I don’t care if you sin; just do you.” No. God loves us enough that he does accept us just as we are, but when we come to Him in humble repentance and receive the gift He talks about in John 3:16, He will not let us stay as we were. He transforms us from the inside out.
“The Lord who rules over all says to the people of Jerusalem: “Do not listen to what those prophets are saying to you. They are filling you with false hopes. They are reporting visions of their own imaginations, not something the Lord has given them to say. They continually say to those who reject what the Lord has said, ‘Things will go well for you!’ They say to all those who follow the stubborn inclinations of their own hearts, ‘Nothing bad will happen to you!’” (Jeremiah23:16-17 NET)
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.