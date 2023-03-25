It has been said that John 3:16 is the most recognized verse in the Bible. This verse has been called “the Gospel in a Nutshell.” Attend any sporting event in the Western hemisphere, and chances are good that you will see someone holding up a John 3:16 sign. It is a well known verse, but knowing it and apparently understanding it are two different things.

John 3:16 reads, “For this is the way God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” This verse is not be be understood as God looking down on this fallen, flawed world and saying, “Hey I like that; I love what people have done with my creation; let’s all get along.” No. John 3:16 reminds us that God loathes this world, but his love overcame his loathing, and He stepped into our world to offer us hope and a way out. The verse very plainly says, “so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” Love to be effective has to be responded to. God’s saving love is ultimately reserved only to those who have recognized God’s love and responded to it.

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos