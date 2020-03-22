Last week we began to look at the objection that the Bible is untrustworthy because the Bible was written by men. In that article I challenged you to consider the fact that if you dismiss the Bible because “it was written by men,” in reality you have to dismiss every piece of literature because it is all written by men.
Was the Bible written by men? Absolutely. Men are the instrument God used. The Apostle Peter (yes, a man) put it this way, “Above all, you must understand that no prophecy of Scripture came about by the prophet’s own interpretation of things. For prophecy never had its origin in the human will, but prophets, though human, spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.” (2 Peter 1:20–21, NIV). That is an incredible claim made by no other piece of literature anywhere. Peter’s claim is that the words of Scripture came to us through the instrument of man, but the origin of those words came from God. In other word’s God guided these men in such a way that, using their own individuality they composed and recorded without error (in the original autographs) God’s revelation to man.
Let me pause here for a minute and address a common objection. We are told that since we don’t have any of the original writings, we can’t really be sure what those writings actually say. While that may sound like a reasonable objection to the uninformed, it is a very weak objection at best.
While it is true that we don’t have any of the original copies (at least as far as we know and probably a good thing since we tend to venerate icons) it is not true to conclude that we can’t recreate with a great deal of certainty what the original authors said! We have more copies of Scripture than we have of any ancient book—5,000 plus copies of the New Testament alone. While there are variations found among these copies, none is a variation on the major teachings; all of them are variations found in words or word orders.
One example of variations or errors is found in Romans 3:26. One copy reads “(God) is ust and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus”. Another copy reads, ““(God) is j st and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.” A third copy reads, “(God) is ju t and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus” A fourth copy reads, “(God) is jus and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus”
Critics are quick to tell us that these editorial errors are proof positive we really don’t know what the original might have said. It is discrepancies such as these that they use to plant the seeds of doubt in the uninformed mind. It strikes me that this verse is pretty easy to piece together, particularly since we have copies that we can compare!
Getting back to our main thought, the Scriptures were written by at least forty different authors over a period of 1500 years. These authors came from all walks of life, and many wrote without having the knowledge of what others were writing, yet the volume we call the Bible is a unified book! What are the statistical chances of that happening merely by chance?
Granted, there were other writings during the time of the development of Scripture that are similar to Scripture but were not included in the book we now call the Bible. This was not because some men simply wanted to promote a certain view of religion but because these other writings did not meet the stringent tests that were in play when the Bible was compiled.
