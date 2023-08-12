...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
There always seems to be a question regarding whether or not Christians should be involved in politics. The argument used by some Christians is that as Christians we need to simply stick to proclaiming the Gospel and leave politics alone. While it is imperative for Christians to keep first things first, we also need to remember that Jesus said, “You are the salt of the earth. But what good is salt if it has lost its flavor? Can you make it salty again? It will be thrown out and trampled underfoot as worthless. You are the light of the world — like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.” (Matthew 5:13—16, NLT).
When Jesus uttered those words, one of the main uses of salt was as a preservative. In that context then, we have Jesus’ direct command that we who are followers of Christ have the responsibility to stop the spread of corruption in this world. We are to do that by every means possible. Certainly, first and foremost is the message of redemption. “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun! And all of this is a gift from God, who brought us back to himself through Christ. And God has given us this task of reconciling people to him. For God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, no longer counting people’s sins against them. And he gave us this wonderful message of reconciliation. So we are Christ’s ambassadors; God is making his appeal through us. We speak for Christ when we plead, ‘Come back to God!’ For God made Christ, who never sinned, to be the offering for our sin, so that we could be made right with God through Christ.” (2 Corinthians 5:17—21, NLT). That is our primary task but it is not our only task.
