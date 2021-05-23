I find it interesting the people who do not subscribe to the truthfulness of the New Testament or the Deity of Jesus very quickly appeal to John 8:7, “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her,” as soon as someone challenges some sinful behavior or desire they have. They love and embrace that aspect of Jesus’ teaching and choose to reject or explain away any part of the New Testament or even Jesus’ claims with which they don’t agree. I find that a little disingenuous, and those who disagree are immediately appealing to John 8:7 or Matthew 7:1.
In both of these cases, those who appeal to them always do it while ignoring the context of these verses. In the case of John 8 (which I have to mention is not found in the earliest existent manuscripts of the the Gospels) the account involves a trap that has been carefully set for Jesus.
Jesus is teaching in the Temple Courts when the Jewish leaders bring before him a woman that they somehow managed to catch in the act of adultery. I find it interesting that the man, also guilty, somehow managed to escape their grasp. Can you say conspiracy? (This will come into play in a moment).
They have Jesus on what we call the horns of a dilemma. If he condemns her to death, he loses popularity with the common people. If he refuses to condemn her, he is in clear violation with the Mosaic Law. Either way, his ministry would have been over.
Instead of immediately addressing their question, Jesus stoops down and begins writing something on the ground with his finger. What he writes, we are not told. Many think he wrote the Ten Commandments. The problem with that speculation is that whoever authored this passage (remember these verses were not in the earliest manuscripts and when the first appeared they were included in Luke’s Gospel, not John’s) if Jesus wrote the Decalogue (Ten Commandments) why didn’t the author just say that? It would have made sense and it would give those who misuse Verse 8 firmer footing for their error. On the other hand, had Jesus written the Ten Commandments, I imagine the rocks would have flown! Remember, these Jewish leaders were self-righteous and pretty much thought they had kept God’s law. We see that both in the story of the Rich Young Ruler in Mark 10 and the attitude of the Apostle Paul (before his conversion) where he says, “as far as keeping the law I was faultless” (Philippians 3:6). That’s how these guys felt. Had Jesus written the Ten Commandments, the woman would have been executed as soon as he said, “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.”
Personally, (my speculation only) I think Jesus used his divine omniscience and listed the sins of those bringing the accusations against this woman! I think that is why the author didn’t tell us what Jesus wrote (it was too sensitive and personal), and I think this is why these self-righteous dropped their stones and walked away.
But here’s the thing people who misuse this verse miss. Jesus who could have condemned her didn’t (we know that and like that), but he didn’t commend her sin either! He didn’t say, “Hey, that adultery thing, that’s old-fashioned. You can’t help your desire. There’s nothing wrong with a little sexual pleasure between consenting adults.” No. Just the opposite. After not condemning her, he goes on and condemns her actions. “Then neither do I condemn you. Go and leave your life of sin.” It is right here where those who misuse John 8:7 fail. They want us to believe that anyone who has any sin (that’s all of us) have no right to call anything sin or anyone a sinner.
How far do you think I would get if I committed a crime, but tried to use as my defense, “Judge, you have no right to condemn me, because you’re not perfect either!” The term for me would be “inmate” and rightly so. Those who use John 8:7 to justify their sinful desires are self-deceived. “They know God’s justice requires that those who do these things deserve to die, yet they do them anyway. Worse yet, they encourage others to do them, too.”(Romans 1:32 NLT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.