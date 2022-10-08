In our last few articles, we’ve been dealing with the subject of forgiveness. Last week we concluded our discussion with Jesus’ comment on forgiveness that comes at the end of a parable he told to illustrate the point. In this parable he told the story of two men, both of whom owed a debt. The first man owed a huge, unpayable amount to possibly the king for money he had embezzled. The second man owed the first man a very manageable debt he had acquired as a personal loan. The king forgave the embezzler his monumental debt but the loan-shark, with his new-found freedom fresh on the table, went out, saw the man who owed him a small amount, and not only physically accosted him, but then used his own position as a government employee to throw the man in prison.

The news of his actions quickly found its way back to the king who called the man back into his presence. “Then his lord called the first slave and said to him, ‘Evil slave! I forgave you all that debt because you begged me! Should you not have shown mercy to your fellow slave, just as I showed it to you?’ And in anger his lord turned him over to the prison guards to torture him until he repaid all he owed.” (Matthew 18:32—34, NET). Then Jesus applied His illustration to our subject on hand: “So also my heavenly Father will do to you, if each of you does not forgive your brother from your heart.” (Matthew 18:35, NET).

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

