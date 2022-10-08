In our last few articles, we’ve been dealing with the subject of forgiveness. Last week we concluded our discussion with Jesus’ comment on forgiveness that comes at the end of a parable he told to illustrate the point. In this parable he told the story of two men, both of whom owed a debt. The first man owed a huge, unpayable amount to possibly the king for money he had embezzled. The second man owed the first man a very manageable debt he had acquired as a personal loan. The king forgave the embezzler his monumental debt but the loan-shark, with his new-found freedom fresh on the table, went out, saw the man who owed him a small amount, and not only physically accosted him, but then used his own position as a government employee to throw the man in prison.
The news of his actions quickly found its way back to the king who called the man back into his presence. “Then his lord called the first slave and said to him, ‘Evil slave! I forgave you all that debt because you begged me! Should you not have shown mercy to your fellow slave, just as I showed it to you?’ And in anger his lord turned him over to the prison guards to torture him until he repaid all he owed.” (Matthew 18:32—34, NET). Then Jesus applied His illustration to our subject on hand: “So also my heavenly Father will do to you, if each of you does not forgive your brother from your heart.” (Matthew 18:35, NET).
Unforgiveness hurts only you. That person you refuse to forgive is not affected by your unforgiveness; you are. In this parable Jesus points out that those who refuse to forgive imprison themselves in a prison of emotional torture where they will remain until they pay all that they owe; that is, until they forgive.
If you are a Christian who is holding onto a grudge you have toward another, first, you are a disobedient believer and second, you are being held in a prison of your own making! How dare we who have been forgiven by God for a debt (incurred by our sin) we could have never repaid, refuse to forgive another! We who are forgiven should be the most forgiving people in the world! If you are a Christian, forgiveness is not an option for you, it is a command. How did Jesus teach us to pray? “and forgive us our sins, just as we have forgiven those who have sinned against us.” (Matthew 6:12, The Living Bible). This is something we are prone to conveniently forget. Jesus is saying our forgiveness before God is tied to our willingness to forgive those who have wronged us! Christians who ask God for forgiveness while harboring bitterness and unforgiveness to another are fooling themselves and presuming upon God.
Now, if you are not a Christian, this is not incumbent upon you. Don’t misunderstand that. While this teaching is not a requirement for you, the reality is the consequences of unforgiveness are just as applicable to you as it is to those who believe in these words of Christ.
I personally believe that if you will put your faith in Jesus and obey His teachings, you will be better at life and life will be better for you. Unforgiveness puts the non-believer into their own prison just as surely as it puts the believer into their own prison.
One final thought. Go back to Jesus’ comment in Matthew 18:35 and notice that true forgiveness is a heart forgiveness. The person who says, “I’ve forgiven that person, but I will never forget what they did” or “I’ve forgiven them, but I’ll never trust them again” has not forgiven the person at all. They have a lip forgiveness but not a heart forgiveness.
True forgiveness means that once the offense is released, it is never taken up again; never brought up again. True forgiveness is costly. When you truly forgive another, it doesn’t let them off the hook. Your forgiveness will either weigh on their conscience or will lead them to repentance, but it will not “let them off the hook.” (See Romans 12:19-21).
