In the fourth Gospel John relates the account of Nicodemus, a Pharisee and a member of the Jewish Ruling Council, approaching Jesus. You might want to take a look at the whole account found in John 3:1-21 before proceeding in this article. The account is instructive for us today.

Notice in verse 2 of the account that Nicodemus came to Jesus at night. John obviously felt that this was an important detail. As I was growing up we were always told that the reason for Nicodemus’ nightly excursion was that he was afraid of what his peers might think if they knew he had gone to see Jesus. His fellow leaders were jealous of Jesus’ growing popularity and upset because He was undermining their traditions and their authority. While this is the view I ascribe to, it is also possible that Nicodemus went to Jesus at night because he wanted some uninterrupted time with Him.

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos