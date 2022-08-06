In the fourth Gospel John relates the account of Nicodemus, a Pharisee and a member of the Jewish Ruling Council, approaching Jesus. You might want to take a look at the whole account found in John 3:1-21 before proceeding in this article. The account is instructive for us today.
Notice in verse 2 of the account that Nicodemus came to Jesus at night. John obviously felt that this was an important detail. As I was growing up we were always told that the reason for Nicodemus’ nightly excursion was that he was afraid of what his peers might think if they knew he had gone to see Jesus. His fellow leaders were jealous of Jesus’ growing popularity and upset because He was undermining their traditions and their authority. While this is the view I ascribe to, it is also possible that Nicodemus went to Jesus at night because he wanted some uninterrupted time with Him.
In the second half of verse 2 we have Nicodemus’ opening words, “Rabbi, we know that you are a teacher who has come form God. For no one could perform the miraculous signs that you are doing if God were not with Him” (John 3:2 NIV).
Notice that Nicodemus’ indication is that the ruling council has been talking about Jesus and they have come to a conclusion, Jesus, they believed, was a teacher sent by God. Remember, this is the view of men who were not fans of Jesus but who couldn’t deny what they plainly saw! They saw the miracles, but these learned leaders failed to fully grasp what they were seeing. The signs they saw led them to an inadequate theological position; they only saw Jesus as “a teacher sent by God.”
Many religious people today share this same inadequate view. They want a Jesus who is a good moral teacher, but they do not want Jesus as God in the flesh. C.S. Lewis wrote: “I am trying here to prevent anyone saying the really foolish thing that people often say about Him: I’m ready to accept Jesus as a great moral teacher, but I don’t accept his claim to be God. That is the one thing we must not say. A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic — on the level with the man who says he is a poached egg — or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God, but let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to. ... Now it seems to me obvious that He was neither a lunatic nor a fiend: and consequently, however strange or terrifying or unlikely it may seem, I have to accept the view that He was and is God.” (Lewis: “Mere Christianity”).
Nicodemus was well intentioned when he approached Jesus but his understanding of Jesus was, at this point, theologically inadequate. Perhaps you who are reading this column are like Nicodemus. You come from a religious background, you may even be a leader in your local church. You are sincere about Jesus, but you are sincerely wrong. You hold an inadequate view of the Man you perhaps admire and somewhat follow, but you haven’t come to the right conclusion. You do the really foolish thing and say, “I am ready to accept Jesus as a great moral teacher, but I don’t accept His claim to be God.” If you hold Jesus only as a “good moral teacher” eventually like the Jewish Ruling Council you will find a reason to reject Him; you will find a reason to crucify Him. I find it interesting that many who have theologically inadequate views of Jesus ultimately set themselves up as the arbitrator of what they accept about Jesus and what they reject about Jesus. They want a Jesus who agrees with their views; they don’t want a Jesus who challenges their views. They want a Jesus they can control; they don’t want the Jesus of the New Testament who demands submission to His control. They want Jesus meek and mild; they don’t want Jesus as ruler and King of their lives. “Let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to.”
Nicodemus got it right. He had questions about Jesus and he came to the Man Himself for answers. He came seeking answers, He left finding Jesus as his Savior. He came with an inadequate view of Jesus as a mere teacher sent or representing God. He left recognizing that Jesus was God’s chosen Messiah, that Jesus was in fact God come looking for us.
