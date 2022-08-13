Moses brought a message of hope and promise to the children of Israel, but then we read, “Moses reported this to the Israelites, but they did not listen to him because of their discouragement and cruel bondage.” (Exodus 6:9, NIV84).
It is amazing how quick heartache and discouragement can block our ears and our hearts from hearing God’s Message to us. Such was the case in ancient Israel, and such is the case for many today.
Over my many years of ministry, I often encountered people who had lost their faith. I read stories of infamous atheists whose vehement denial of God began with some personal disappointment before they resorted to mental gymnastics to give voice to their hurt and try to convince others to follow them in their unbelief. The Greek philosopher Plato said, “Atheism is a disease of the soul before it becomes an error of understanding.”
Even among believers, there comes a time when discouragement hinders our ability to hear the voice of God. One of the great promises of God found in Romans 8:28 is “And we know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose,” (Romans 8:28, NET). That wonderful truth has kept me steady on many occasions, but I also know that in my own times of deep discouragement when well-meaning but misguided people quoted that verse to me, it was not helpful at all! Like Israel of old, my personal hurt hindered my ability to hear God’s message to me. I learned through these experiences that there are times when giving a golden truth like Romans 8:28 or spouting some Christian platitude may actually be more harmful than helpful. That doesn’t mean what you are saying is not “gospel truth,” but it does mean that we need to be aware of the circumstances in which we find ourselves. In certain circumstances, words of encouragement can bring discouragement to its hearer. Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived besides Jesus, reminds us, “(There is) a time to be silent and a time to speak.” (Ecclesiastes 3:7).
I have had my share (and frankly fill) of syrupy sweet platitude-spouting Christians who always felt that they had to heave up everything they knew. It was never helpful. It might have been truth, but in those painful circumstances I hated to see them approach because I knew what was coming. I also knew that these platitude-spouting people were often not living lives consistent with what they were claiming. Their sweet exterior was a thin cover for their sour dispositions.
Jim Smith, a Christian counselor from Dallas, Texas, tells the story of getting on a plane and sitting next to a nervous traveler. He described her as being impeccably dressed in a yellow outfit, but being obviously distraught at the thought of flying. He said, “They served her lunch and shortly thereafter she decided to give it back. She managed to do so by turning in my direction and not getting one drop on herself. Then she looked at me and said, ‘I feel much better now.’” To which Mr. Smith replied, “Lady, you may feel better, but I’m sitting in it!”
Christian, let’s make sure we’re not like that lady. Giving all we know may make us feel better, but it may also mean someone hurting is left sitting in our mess. Let’s be sensitive to our hearers and recognize that no matter how encouraging our message may be, the circumstances we will determine if people can really hear it.
