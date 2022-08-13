Moses brought a message of hope and promise to the children of Israel, but then we read, “Moses reported this to the Israelites, but they did not listen to him because of their discouragement and cruel bondage.” (Exodus 6:9, NIV84).

It is amazing how quick heartache and discouragement can block our ears and our hearts from hearing God’s Message to us. Such was the case in ancient Israel, and such is the case for many today.

