Fear: “an unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat.” We live in an age characterized by fear. Fear can be helpful, warning us in advance that something is amiss and keeping us from danger, or it can be debilitating.
Years ago, I dealt with a person who was dying because of fear. As a child this individual had lost a parent to illness. The person hated hospitals, doctors and anyone who had anything to do with the medical profession. He blamed the doctors for his mother’s death. I met this individual when his wife was in serious condition in the hospital, had been for some time, and he refused to visit her. She excused his absence because she recognized his fear.
Later, this man was diagnosed with advanced, metastasized cancer. He had days left to live. Due to his severe condition, he had been hospitalized and that is when the cancer was discovered. He refused treatment and, against the doctor’s advice, checked himself out of the hospital as soon as he was able. I learned that, had he been willing to get routine check-ups, the cancer would have been discovered and, in its early stages, it was a cancer that had a high degree of success if caught and treated early. Unfortunately, his fear of “what he might hear” kept him from hearing what he needed to hear.
I find many people today who seem to have a similar approach when it comes to God. They fear what He might say, so they refuse to listen to anything He does say. A new form of this fear is showing up in our churches in the form of progressive Christianity that is not Christianity at all. It is a pseudo-religion that is prone to re-define, re-interpret, and re-invent those things they consider negative or even derogatory in the Bible and recast them in an acceptable, modern light. It would be like going to a doctor who said, “Well, in the past I would have called that growth cancer, but that’s so harsh. Let’s just say it’s something a little out of the norm but that doesn’t mean it’s harmful.” A doctor like that wouldn’t have his medical license very long, and a minister like that shouldn’t have his or her license long either! The Prophet Jeremiah said of these spiritual leaders, “These people have denied what the Lord says. They have said, ‘That is not so! No harm will come to us. We will not experience war and famine.’” (Jeremiah 5:12, NET).
When I go to a doctor, I have some fears; I might not like what they have to say, but I want them to tell me the truth, lay it on the line, and then be aggressive in their treatment of me. That approach has saved my life on more than one occasion. If what the Bible says is true, you are courting disaster listening to a pastor, teacher or friend who tries to convince you otherwise, who soft-peddles God’s truth in an attempt to give you a sense of false consolation.
Here’s God’s warning on this: “You can’t heal a wound by saying it’s not there! Yet the priests and prophets give assurances of peace when all is war.” (Jeremiah 6:14, The Living Bible).
Proper fear has a place. The fear that pervades our modern world I fear is misplaced. We do not fear what we should fear but like the man in the opening illustration our fear seems to be a desire to not hear what we don’t want to hear, what we need to hear. We fear not getting our own way; we don’t fear God. “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” (Proverbs 9:10, NIV). That fear is not a debilitating fear. It is simply acknowledging that God’s diagnosis is the correct one, and if I want to live, I would be wise to follow His instructions.
