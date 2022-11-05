One of the great problems facing the modern church is a proper understanding of the Old Testament in our modern life. Let me be clear here: I believe that the Bible, both Old and New Testament, are inspired by God. It is all God’s Word. The problem is, there is and has been a crucial failing in our understanding and application of what this means. The Old Testament is important to us but it is not incumbent upon us. All you have to do is read the account of the first Church Council in Jerusalem (Acts 15) to understand that last sentence.

The first big issue in the church revolved around the issue of whether or not New Testament Christians were required to live by Old Testament Laws. The Apostle Paul had to write an entire letter about this. Today we call that letter the book of Galatians. Paul’s summation on the issue can be found in Galatians 5:1-4. “So Christ has made us free. Now make sure that you stay free, and don’t get all tied up again in the chains of slavery to Jewish laws and ceremonies. Listen to me, for this is serious: if you are counting on circumcision and keeping the Jewish laws to make you right with God, then Christ cannot save you. I’ll say it again. Anyone trying to find favor with God by being circumcised must always obey every other Jewish law or perish. Christ is useless to you if you are counting on clearing your debt to God by keeping those laws; you are lost from God’s grace.” (Galatians 5:1—4, The Living Bible, Paraphrased).

