One of the great problems facing the modern church is a proper understanding of the Old Testament in our modern life. Let me be clear here: I believe that the Bible, both Old and New Testament, are inspired by God. It is all God’s Word. The problem is, there is and has been a crucial failing in our understanding and application of what this means. The Old Testament is important to us but it is not incumbent upon us. All you have to do is read the account of the first Church Council in Jerusalem (Acts 15) to understand that last sentence.
The first big issue in the church revolved around the issue of whether or not New Testament Christians were required to live by Old Testament Laws. The Apostle Paul had to write an entire letter about this. Today we call that letter the book of Galatians. Paul’s summation on the issue can be found in Galatians 5:1-4. “So Christ has made us free. Now make sure that you stay free, and don’t get all tied up again in the chains of slavery to Jewish laws and ceremonies. Listen to me, for this is serious: if you are counting on circumcision and keeping the Jewish laws to make you right with God, then Christ cannot save you. I’ll say it again. Anyone trying to find favor with God by being circumcised must always obey every other Jewish law or perish. Christ is useless to you if you are counting on clearing your debt to God by keeping those laws; you are lost from God’s grace.” (Galatians 5:1—4, The Living Bible, Paraphrased).
Please note: in any translation you read, Paul says, “If you have to keep even one law, you have to keep them all!” Understand that this means if you think there is one of the Ten Commandments that is incumbent upon you to keep, you become responsible for keeping all 613 Jewish laws! Thank God “Christ is the end of the Law.” (Romans 10:4a); He fulfilled the requirements of the Law so that we don’t have to! That is what the first church Council decided as well and that is what the New Testament proclaims from Matthew to Revelation! The writer of Hebrews put it this way, “God speaks of these new promises, of this new agreement, as taking the place of the old one; for the old one is out of date now and has been put aside forever.” (Hebrews 8:13, The Living Bible, Paraphrased). And, “The old system of Jewish laws gave only a dim foretaste of the good things Christ would do for us. The sacrifices under the old system were repeated again and again, year after year, but even so they could never save those who lived under their rules.” (Hebrews 10:1, The Living Bible, Paraphrased).
Like many today, the early believers in the first church were afraid that as pagans were entering the church, they would corrupt its purity if they weren’t required to follow certain Old Testament Laws; certain tried and true traditions. I am sure there were those who argued, “But it is God’s Holy Word and it must be followed!” The champions of this view were converted Pharisees who found comfort in a legalistic system that didn’t rely on faith alone. Read the text. That group (thankfully) lost the argument though it is that argument that seems to have prevailed through the ages. Let someone preach grace alone and they are scandalized as being soft on sin! I used to be in that camp (I am now ashamed to say), until I realized the transforming power of grace. When I was part grace and part law, the idea that we may be saved by grace but we are kept saved by keeping the law, I found myself so often “tiptoeing the line.” I wanted to know how close I could get to sinning without sinning; how close to the edge I could come before falling over. When, however, I discovered what grace really was, my desire changed from “how close to the edge can I get without falling,” to “how far from the edge can I stay because of my gratitude for grace!”
One final thought here. Acts 15:20-21 has nothing to do with keeping three Jewish laws (if they were about that, I am sure that James would have chosen more important laws) but has everything to do with preserving unity in the church. Think of it in terms of Romans 14:19-21, “In this way aim for harmony in the church, and try to build each other up. Don’t undo the work of God for a chunk of meat. Remember, there is nothing wrong with the meat, but it is wrong to eat it if it makes another stumble. The right thing to do is to quit eating meat or drinking wine or doing anything else that offends your brother or makes him sin.” (Romans 14:19—21, The Living Bible, Paraphrased)
