Recently I was watching an interview with the evolutionary, atheistic scientist Richard Dawkins listening to him explaining why he refuses to debate creationists. The sum of his argument was that he was not going to waste his time trying to refute people who say, “Despite what you say, despite the evidence you present, I am going to go on believing in creation.” His listeners applauded his insight; I was appalled at his deception. Let me explain.
Dawkins’ point was well taken: it does little good to try to convince a fool. That is, a person who is so closed minded that they refuse to acknowledge verifiable facts when presented is in fact a waste of time. Solomon wrote, “Don’t bother talking sense to fools; they’ll only poke fun at your words.” (Proverbs 23:9, The Message). Let me pause here and say that “a fool” in the Bible does not mean someone who is stupid. It is not referring to an imbecile. In fact, a fool may be intellectually smart. When the Bible uses this word it is referring to a person who knows something is wrong but insists it anyhow. Proverbs 23:9 was exactly what Richard Dawkins was doing in his reasoning as to why he refuses to talk to creationists. Where he was deceptive was, while accusing creationists of being closed minded, Dawkins, after losing a debate with another scientist on the design of the universe, stated that since the evidence pointed so clearly to design over chance, he preferred to think that our universe was “seeded by little green men,” and he would never accept the possibility of a cosmic designer! So Dawkins was guilty of the same closed mindedness he accused creationists as having.
When I was studying pre-medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, I was in a genetics class with 280 other students. The professor was lecturing on the destructive nature of mutations on genes. In fact, he stated that there really was no such thing as a “good mutation.” In fact, he said that for evolution to have occurred, “it would take 80 million years for a mutation to occur by chance, and that mutation would have to be so small that it wouldn’t affect the organism it occurred in at all.” He was writing the figures on the board as he talked. At that point, he turned, faced the class with a look of confusion on his face, and said, “Class, it could never happen!” You could tell he was conflicted in his statement. He stood there for a minute or so silent, then he shook his head as if trying to clear the cobwebs, swiped his hand in front of his face as if trying to erase what he had just said, and blurted, “But it did,” and he went right on with his lecture as if he had not said what he just said.
In my personal journey, I have toyed with various forms of evolution. I, too, have been cowed by facts that are not facts. For example, the evolution of the horse that we see in every museum of natural history around the world that starts with the small three-toed creature and then progresses to the modern horse has always fascinated me. The horse never changes into another creature, but its evolutionary development within its species seems to somewhat support the Darwinian theory.
Then I learned that the curator of one notable and major museum admitted that the only place we find this evolutionary progression is in our museums! In fact, the skeleton of three-toed little “horse” is not a horse at all. It is the skeleton of a rock badger that still lives in Australia today.
Here’s what I discovered: when I was toying with “the evolutionary evidence,” I had to keep revising my views. In fact, while the popular view of evolution is still Darwin’s version, scientists years ago moved away from the Darwinian view! Because of what we now know of DNA we know Darwin’s view is biologically impossible (see the University of Pittsburgh story above)!
I must close. There is so much more I could say. What I learned is that when I tried to explain the universe using evolutionary theory, I had to change my story frequently. Now, as a creationist, that doesn’t happen. If I let the “evidence” lead me to a conclusion, it always leads me back to a Creator. That is not closed mindedness; it is following the facts. I personally find it more intellectual to believe in Divine Design than to believe in “little green men.”
