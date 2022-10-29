“I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you by the grace of Christ and are following a different gospel —not that there really is another gospel, but there are some who are disturbing you and wanting to distort the gospel of Christ. But even if we (or an angel from heaven) should preach a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be condemned to hell! As we have said before, and now I say again, if any one is preaching to you a gospel contrary to what you received, let him be condemned to hell!” (Galatians 1:6—9, NET) .
The Apostle Paul, guided by God, penned that warning in or around 49 AD; 16 years after the events surrounding the crucifixion of Christ. Eyewitnesses were everywhere. If Paul was “out of line,” as many unbelieving ministers today claim, one of those eyewitnesses would have stepped forward to set the record straight. The fact that no one did gives Paul’s writing credibility.
Now, what is the Gospel? Scripture defines it: “Now I want to make clear for you, brothers and sisters, the gospel that I preached to you, that you received and on which you stand, and by which you are being saved, if you hold firmly to the message I preached to you—unless you believed in vain. For I passed on to you as of first importance what I also received—that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day according to the scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, then to the twelve. Then he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at one time, most of whom are still alive, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles. Last of all, as though to one born at the wrong time, he appeared to me also.” (1 Corinthians 15:1—8, NET). This definition of the gospel was written in or around 55 AD. While the term “substitutionary atonement” may not show up in our theological vocabulary until later in history (Anselm in the 16th Century?), the concept certainly exists in Scripture. (Similar to the term “Trinity” which never appears in Scripture, but the concept is certainly there from Genesis 1 to Revelation 22.)
What are the central elements of the Gospel? “Christ died for our sins according to Scripture.” (compare Matthew 20:28 where Jesus Himself says, “just as the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” Matthew 20:28, NET). Jesus was the only man born with the purpose of dying. That doesn’t lessen the meaning of His life as Richard Rohr wrongly claimed. Christ could not have been “the perfect sacrifice” had He not lived a perfect life! There is no “Christian” message apart from the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ. Isaiah wrote of the coming Messiah, “But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed. We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to his own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all.” (Isaiah 53:5—6, NIV84). And the Apostle Paul wrote, “But God demonstrates his own love for us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, because we have now been declared righteous by his blood, we will be saved through him from God’s wrath.” (Romans 5:8—9, NET).
Second key element of the gospel “he was buried.” He wasn’t placed in a common tomb, which normally was the fate of crucified people. He was placed in a known, marked and guarded tomb so that the third key element of the gospel could become historical, verifiable fact: He physically rose from the dead (the third key element of the gospel message.) Mess with this message and you are guilty of presenting a false gospel which is no gospel at all. It might be a nice, comforting, warm-feeling, wishy-washy message that makes people feel good, but it is not a message that can ultimately help them or save them. “As we have said before, and now I say again, if anyone is preaching to you a gospel contrary to what you received, let him be condemned to hell!” (Galatians 1:9). Harsh words, but those who preach a gospel other than the one delivered to us in the pages of Scripture are in fact condemning their listeners to an eternity of separation from God.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.