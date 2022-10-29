“I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you by the grace of Christ and are following a different gospel —not that there really is another gospel, but there are some who are disturbing you and wanting to distort the gospel of Christ. But even if we (or an angel from heaven) should preach a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be condemned to hell! As we have said before, and now I say again, if any one is preaching to you a gospel contrary to what you received, let him be condemned to hell!” (Galatians 1:6—9, NET) .

The Apostle Paul, guided by God, penned that warning in or around 49 AD; 16 years after the events surrounding the crucifixion of Christ. Eyewitnesses were everywhere. If Paul was “out of line,” as many unbelieving ministers today claim, one of those eyewitnesses would have stepped forward to set the record straight. The fact that no one did gives Paul’s writing credibility.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

