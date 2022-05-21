Last week I began writing an article about boring church. You know what I mean. It is that service that you leave as empty as you came into it; that church were you leave angry perhaps because it “didn’t meet your needs,” which can mean simply that you didn’t like the music so you tuned out early, or you didn’t find the message relevant for your life. In short, it reveals in you your own tendency toward Consumer Christianity. That is, a Christianity that has lost what should be its true focus and has become idiocentric.
I started this article by using the example for the now-defunct Aunt Fanny’s Cabin that featured endless side refills and whose staff would always conclude each visit to your table with the words, “If you leave hungry, It’s your fault!” I suggested that what was said at that restaurant should be true of every church service you attend! If you leave it hungry, don’t blame the pastor or the program, it’s your fault!
Then, I mentioned that (1) church is not about you. When it becomes about you, you will never be truly satisfied. (2) When you realize this fact (that church is not about you), you will never leave another service hungry. God has a way of satisfying your needs when you first focus on Him. Jesus put it this way, “Take care of the things that matter most to God first, and God will take care of the things that matter most to you.” (Matthew 6:33-Pearrell loose translation).
Third (and this is a practical thing), learn to take notes. Last week in my article, I spoke of the elderly “boring” preacher I grew up under. At age 16, a mentor of mine, J. “Mac” MacClemments, challenged me to start taking notes. I did, and suddenly I discovered my boring pastor had changed! It was amazing the insights his elder statesman actually had! Get a notebook and take notes. You might be surprised at what new insights your discover.
Fourth, and this one is tough to hear, but if none of this works, it may be that you are in a church where the pastor is not a believer or you may be in church and you are not a believer. The late Dr. Billy Graham used to claim that he believed that 90% of regular church-goers are not even Christian. If you are not a believer in Jesus, church will always be boring for you. The Apostle Paul wrote, “But the man who isn’t a Christian can’t understand and can’t accept these thoughts from God, which the Holy Spirit teaches us. They sound foolish to him because only those who have the Holy Spirit within them can understand what the Holy Spirit means. Others just can’t take it in.” (1 Corinthians 2:14, The Living Bible). If you can’t seem to “take it in,” you may need to do a self-check. “Check up on yourselves. Are you really Christians? Do you pass the test? Do you feel Christ’s presence and power more and more within you? Or are you just pretending to be Christians when actually you aren’t at all?” (2 Corinthians 13:5, The Living Bible).
Going into my garage doesn’t make me a vehicle. Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian. “The Lord says: ‘These people come near to me with their mouth and honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. Their worship of me is made up only of rules taught by men.’” (Isaiah 29:13, NIV84). They say the right thing, sing the right songs, but do the wrong things! There hearts aren’t in it. Such people will never find church satisfying and will quickly abandoned church and the faith they claimed to hold to quickly when problems or difficulties arise. It will never be their fault. The Apostle John wrote, “These ‘against-Christ’ people used to be members of our churches, but they never really belonged with us or else they would have stayed. When they left us it proved that they were not of us at all.” (1 John 2:19, The Living Bible).
So, are you glad when it’s time for church or sad? Time for a serious heart check within.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.