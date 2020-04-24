We have been looking at the subject of the bodily resurrection of Jesus, the event upon which the whole of Christianity rises or falls.
In my last article on this series we introduced the Muslim concept that Jesus did not die on the cross, but a substitute died in his place. Six hundred years after this well documented event, the Prophet Mohammad offered his view on the event: “And because of their saying (in boast), ‘We killed Messiah ‘Iesa (Jesus), son of Maryam (Mary), the Messenger of Allah,’ — but they killed him not, nor crucified him, but the resemblance of ‘Iesa (Jesus) was put over another man (and they killed that man), and those who differ therein are full of doubts. They have no (certain) knowledge, they follow nothing but conjecture. For surely; they killed him not [i.e. ‘Iesa (Jesus), son of Maryam (Mary)]: 158But Allah raised him [‘Iesa (Jesus)] up (with his body and soul) unto Himself (and he is in the heavens). And Allah is Ever All-Powerful, All-Wise. (An-Nisa 4:157-158).
Other passages have Jesus sitting in a tree laughing at the justice of having Judas, now mistaken as Jesus, on that cross. The problems with these views are too numerous to explore in detail. The issue is, what the eyewitnesses report and what the historians (if you can call him that) purport are completely opposite! I can’t imagine Mary not recognizing her own son. I can’t imagine a substitute saying the type of things the eyewitnesses report he said from the cross. Furthermore, you have the modern contradiction that while Mohammad claims that Allah took Jesus to Heaven where he is now, you have the teaching in Islam that Jesus fled to India where he died and was buried and rests in a guarded tomb there, Rauza Bal, Kashmer.
Again, all of the non-resurrection theories, have at their core the belief that miracles do not happen. Now in fairness, the Muslim view does claim numerous miracles all designed to keep Jesus from the cross in clear opposition to the words of Jesus Himself: “We are going up to Jerusalem, and the Son of Man will be delivered over to the chief priests and the teachers of the law. They will condemn him to death and will hand him over to the Gentiles to be mocked and flogged and crucified. On the third day he will be raised to life!” (Matthew 20:18–19, NIV).
There was a song years ago that said, “there is none so blind as he who will not see.” (“Everything is Beautiful,” by Ray Stevens). That is never more true when it comes to the resurrection of Jesus. Those who deny the accounts of the eyewitnesses choose to ignore history to hold to their pet theories regarding the event.
Step away from the biblical accounts, and Josephus, who historians embrace gladly, is questioned only on those passages that refer to Christ. Forget the fact that the way Josephus describes Christ in those writings are at odds with every Christian description of him at that time, but critics, unwilling to follow the facts want to claim that those passages regarding Jesus were added later by Christians. Evidence for that? None. The closest you get is that during the reign of one of the emperors who was so opposed to the early resurrection accounts that he ordered every book in Rome that referred to Jesus have the reference stricken from the text. Some of Joseph’s texts come to us from that period of history. But earlier texts which carried the “questionable passages” exist. Instead of concluding that the works that didn’t contain the remarks were the edited texts, these critics claim that the ones that contain it were the altered texts. You must decide for yourself.
The bottom line in all of this is simple: if the resurrection is true, everything else is as well, and you need to consider that possibility. If it is not true, nothing else is true in Christianity either. And you need to consider that as well. My plea is you will follow the evidence not the theories.
