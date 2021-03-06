Last week was, in my mind, going to be my last in a series on the change that took place at the cross; namely, Jesus fulfilled and thus nullified the Old Testament Law for church age believers. “For this reason Christ is the mediator of a new covenant, that those who are called may receive the promised eternal inheritance — now that he has died as a ransom to set them free from the sins committed under the first covenant.” (Hebrews 9:15, NIV). The Message Translation renders this verse, “Through the Spirit, Christ offered himself as an unblemished sacrifice, freeing us from all those dead-end efforts to make ourselves respectable, so that we can live all out for God.” (Hebrews 9:15, The Message). And, one of the clear verses we looked at was Hebrews 8:13, “God speaks of these new promises, of this new agreement, as taking the place of the old one; for the old one is out of date now and has been put aside forever.” (Hebrews 8:13, The Living Bible). The New Covenant didn’t add a layer to the Old, it replaced it. This is not Replacement Theology, it is New Testament Theology.
However, the individual who took the time to write to me regarding this obviously had a concern, and I do appreciate their feedback. Replacement Theology (also known as supersessionism) essentially teaches that the church has replaced Israel in God’s plan. Adherents of Replacement Theology believe the Jews are no longer God’s chosen people, and God does not have specific future plans for the nation of Israel. Among the different views of the relationship between the church and Israel are the church has replaced Israel (Replacement Theology), the church is an expansion of Israel (Covenant Theology), or the church is completely different and distinct from Israel. Personally, I hold the third view. The Jews are still God’s people and will become the center of God’s plan at the end of the rapture (see Romans 9-11). I do not agree with the primary premise of Replacement Theology.
That said, however, the Council of Jerusalem (Acts 15), many of Paul’s letters (primarily Galatians which precipitated the Council’s meeting) and Hebrews are all clear: when it comes to the Old Testament Law, New Testament believers are not obligated in any way shape or form subject to the Laws found in the Old Testament. We are free. “So Christ has made us free. Now make sure that you stay free, and don’t get all tied up again in the chains of slavery to Jewish laws and ceremonies” (Galatians 5:1, The Living Bible). Also, look again at the verses used in paragraph one.
This does not mean Christians are lawless. “For, dear brothers, you have been given freedom: not freedom to do wrong, but freedom to love and serve each other. For the whole Law can be summed up in this one command: ‘Love others as you love yourself.’” (Galatians 5:13–14, The Living Bible). Now, I have been a Christian for 61 years. For many of those years, I succumbed to the error that Christianity was a blend between Old Testament Law and New Testament Grace. It is the error Paul warned about in the book of Galatians, the view that the Council of Jerusalem (Acts 15) refuted as heresy, and a practice that causes spiritual pride in those who hold that view (see Colossians 2:20-23) and unnecessary baggage to the message of Christ (See Acts 15:19). And it is this unnecessary baggage the the enemy of our souls delights in promoting under the guise of the Gospel message. Why? It keeps people away rather than inviting them in! It is this very error of understanding among God’s people that has caused the very common (wrong) view that we have to somehow clean up our act before we can even come to God. You can’t do it; you come to Him first and let Him begin the cleaning process from the inside out!
Here’s what I know by my own experience as a Christian; it is all too easy to continue to measure myself by the requirements of the Ten Commandments than it is for me to measure myself by the Law of Christ, which is simply to love others the same way Jesus loved me. When I look at the Ten Commandments, it is easy for me to say with the Rich Young Ruler, “(Jesus), all these I have kept since I was a boy!” (Mark 10:20). I am less inclined to declare such a fallacious statement when I compare myself against the Law of Love (see John 13:34-35). Maybe that is why we love the Old Law so much in the church today; it can make us look good without actually being good. Maybe that is why instead of being like the father in Luke 15:11-32 we are more like the judgmental older brother; we have the appearance of compliance, but not the heart of the father.
