I had planned to end my series on the difficult subject of death last week; however, after that article came out two people contacted me and mentioned how helpful this series had been. one person even ask me if I could put it in booklet form so it could be used to help people going through this difficult time. With that in mind, let me give you a parting thought on the subject.
Often, as a pastor, when called upon to perform a funeral or memorial service, I would ask people if the deceased person had a favorite passage of Scripture. The vast majority of times the answer I received was “Psalm 23.” That is understandable, that passage by David pictures God as a Good Shepherd guarding his sheep. In the interest of space, I will not post the whole passage but encourage you to look it up for yourself. I want to focus on the one verse that makes this passage so popular at funerals: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4, NKJV).
Many modern translations have chosen to render the phrase “the valley of the shadow of death” as “the darkest valley.” Let’s not get caught up in interpretation here. Let’s agree that life’s greatest enemy is death. David picks a great picture of life’s troubles here: what is more looming, more frightening, more final than death? It is an enemy we will all face unless Jesus returns in our lifetime. In fact, as I mentioned at the very beginning of this series, war, pestilence, pandemic, nor natural disasters increase the death toll; death is 100 percent in every generation.
That said, this phrase from Psalm 23, “the valley of the shadow of death” is both a beautiful picture and a marvelous truth for those who have placed their faith in the finished work of Christ.
Have you ever been startled by a sudden shadow? I have. While walking, a large bird may fly overhead, and for a second, the shadow of that passing bird is startling. Or perhaps you’ve had the unsettling experience of walking near the street when the passing shadow and rumble of a large truck or bus frightens you. Such experiences may be disconcerting, but they are not dangerous. Just as the shadow of a bus can’t run over you, the shadow of a club hit you, the shadow of a knife stab you, for the Christian death is nothing but a passing shadow that ultimately cannot hurt you! Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” (John 11:25–26, NIV).
Jesus said those words to a grieving friend. Mary and Martha had just lost their brother. When he was sick, they sent for Jesus, but Jesus did not come. Read the story in John 11. When He does show up, both sisters say, “If you had been here, this wouldn’t have happened!” So often I find people today who dismiss God because of some tragedy. Since He wasn’t there, since He didn’t do anything, they conclude that either He does not exist or He doesn’t care. Nothing could be further from the truth! He does exist, and He does care! What we forget is that we were not created for this troubled world! We were created with eternity in mind! Death for the Christian in not the end! Death for the Christian is only a passing shadow. It may startle and interrupt, but like a shadow it cannot harm you. Jesus put it this way, “Don’t be afraid of those who want to kill your body; they cannot touch your soul. Fear only God, who can destroy both soul and body in hell” (Matthew 10:28, NLT).
