What do you do when everything seems hopeless? If you are a naturalistic humanist, nothing. Things look hopeless because the ultimate reality is they are hopeless. As Richard Dawkins wrote, “Some people will get lucky, others will get hurt. There is no rhyme nor reason, no justice just pitiless indifference.” (note, that is a shortened paraphrase of his actual quote). In the naturalistic view, we live, we die, that’s it. There is no virture in acting like Mother Theresa, nor any real wrong in acting like Adolf Hitler. In fact, as Dawkins observed (and this is a direct quote) “(In the naturalistic world) there is no evil and there is no good.” Though atheists may argue that you don’t have to believe in God to be good, they fail to provide an adequate foundation for their claim. If we are nothing but evolutionary creatures, the only real “good” in the world is our own survival; that is the only thing that matters. Any action beyond that is subjective preference, not objective truth.
Those of us who believe in God have a different story. Job, a non-Hebraic contemporary of Abraham, was facing what was, for all intents and purposes, a truly hopeless situation. He lost all of his worldly assets, all of his children died in a tragic accident, he lost his health to a very painful and debilitating disease, and he lost the support of his angry, hurting wife! The one person who should have stood by his side became snide and told him the best thing he could do for her at this point was “Curse God and die!” (Job 2:8). Mrs. Job was like a lot of people today, she saw any blessing as merely good fortune, the luck of the draw, and she railed against God when facing trouble! Often, I find modern atheists who claim they have no belief in any God holding that belief simply because they cannot answer (to their own satisfaction) the problem of evil. They can reject God on that basis, but I never heard one say they reject the concept of naturalism because of its “pitiless indifference” or the evil they see in the natural world.
Back to Job, seriously contemplate this suffering man’s words, “Though he slay me, yet will I hope in him; I will surely defend my ways to his face.” (Job 13:15, NIV). This non-Jewish man (something you would not make up and then include in Jewish religious literature. If this were made up, Job would be Jewish.) had not only a concept in a God, but he apparently had a concept in life beyond this life! “He may kill, me, He may allow me to die, but I have the confidence I will still stand before him!” Now, some take this verse to be saying merely, “OK, I’m going to argue my case and then if He decides to slay me for that, so be it.” That interpretation does not fit with the continued hope he expresses here. To support my contention, Job says, “But as for me, I know that my Redeemer lives, and he will stand upon the earth at last. And after my body has decayed, yet in my body I will see God! I will see him for myself. Yes, I will see him with my own eyes. I am overwhelmed at the thought!” (Job 19:25–27, NLT).
If you had been at the cross when Jesus was dying, when He called out in agony, “My God, my God, why have You forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46), you, like His followers, would have thought it was hopeless. You wouldn’t have thought that a great victory was being won. In fact, the eyewitnesses record that his closest followers returned to their old jobs after the death of Christ! There were no committed Jesus followers between the cross and resurrection. That is a powerful truth we often overlook. Christianity was not based upon the teachings of Jesus, it was and is based on the actions of Jesus. It is His physical resurrection that gives meaning to His teachings! And it is that resurrection that gives at least Christians hope in what otherwise would appear to be hopeless situations. For believers in Jesus Christ, death is not the final word; life is. Our final enemy was defeated when Christ rose from the dead! That is not naïve faith. Naïve faith is taking the evidence of creation and believing it all happened by chance. Naïve faith is taking the cumulative evidence for the resurrection and trying to explain it any other way.
