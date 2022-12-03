There is in our world a growing sense of gloom brought on by distress both on national levels and on individual levels. These feelings have resulted in a pervasive feeling of hopelessness for many. Social media sites are full of posts written by hopeless people. Modern entertainment has been described as “people going places that they don’t like, to listen to music they don’t care for, and drink drinks they don’t want all to forget how lonely and hopeless they really are.” The Centers for Disease Control lists suicide, the ultimate cry of hopelessness, as being at epidemic proportions.

Hopelessness is nothing new. In 700 B.C., the prophet Isaiah addressed the hopelessness of his day and culture with a message of recognition of the conditions and a promise of hope. “Nevertheless, there will be no more gloom for those who were in distress. In the past he humbled the land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, but in the future he will honor Galilee of the Gentiles, by the way of the sea, along the Jordan — The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned.” (Isaiah 9:1—2, NIV84).

