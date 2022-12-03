There is in our world a growing sense of gloom brought on by distress both on national levels and on individual levels. These feelings have resulted in a pervasive feeling of hopelessness for many. Social media sites are full of posts written by hopeless people. Modern entertainment has been described as “people going places that they don’t like, to listen to music they don’t care for, and drink drinks they don’t want all to forget how lonely and hopeless they really are.” The Centers for Disease Control lists suicide, the ultimate cry of hopelessness, as being at epidemic proportions.
Hopelessness is nothing new. In 700 B.C., the prophet Isaiah addressed the hopelessness of his day and culture with a message of recognition of the conditions and a promise of hope. “Nevertheless, there will be no more gloom for those who were in distress. In the past he humbled the land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, but in the future he will honor Galilee of the Gentiles, by the way of the sea, along the Jordan — The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned.” (Isaiah 9:1—2, NIV84).
The lands of Zebulun and Naphtali were border nations of Israel, and like the border territories of Israel today, they lived in terror and fear. These two areas, Zebulun and Naphtali, historically were the first to fall to foreign invaders and therefore the longest to suffer under their tyrannical rule. By the time Isaiah penned these words, these two areas of Israel had been under Assyrian rule for 40 years!
I don’t know about you, but my faith is tested when God doesn’t answer something in a week, let alone 40 years! It gets worse. Isaiah’s promise of the coming hope will take another 700 years before it is fulfilled, and these people will have lived in gloom and despair for a total of 770 years before the hope became real to them.
Darkness, in Scripture, is often symbolic of the absence of God. Where was the God of these people who claimed to love them when Tiglath-pileser, king of Assyria, invaded their lands with a murderous sword, ripped families apart both by death, slavery, and forced deportment while planting others who would abuse them right next to them? As dark as their outward circumstances were, there was an inner darkness that was the ultimate cause of their outer darkness. They were judged by God. Don’t miss that in the text: “In the past He (God) humbled the land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali.” He had warned them, but they would not listen. He had told them, “How terrible it will be for people who call good things bad and bad things good, who think darkness is light and light is darkness, who think sour is sweet and sweet is sour. How terrible it will be for people who think they are wise and believe they are clever. How terrible it will be for people who are famous for drinking wine and are champions at mixing drinks. They take money to set the guilty free and don’t allow good people to be judged fairly.” (Isaiah 5:20—23, NCV).
When we try to live apart from God, we find ourselves in darkness, spiritual, moral, mental and ultimately physical. “You can be sure your sin will catch up to you!” (Numbers 32:23 TLB). Our persistent problem is we want to sin without consequences, and when we do, our inner darkness causes us to curse and rebel further against God. “A man may ruin his chances by his own foolishness and then blame it on the Lord!” (Proverbs 19:3, The Living Bible, Paraphrased). That’s why Israel found itself in darkness, despair and hopelessness.
But God spoke to them in their hopeless condition. He reached down to them (and He reaches down to us). Even though we have shown we want nothing to do with Him, He still wants something to do with us! He wants to turn our darkness (that we often perceive as enlightenment) into light (that we often proclaim as being in the dark ages). “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6, NIV84).
