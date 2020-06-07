It is with a heavy heart that I write this particular article. I know you have been watching the news, which has shifted away from focusing on COVID-19 and is now focused on the protests and riots that have rocked various cities. They have also rocked my own heart and mind.
While watching the violence unfold the first night, I found myself angry over Killer Mike’s choice of shirts, which read “Kill the masters.” To my shame, I made an assumption I shouldn’t have made. I wrongly assumed it was a racial thing. I later learned that he was from one of his albums that advise that we must kill anything that masters us. That is a message we all need to hear and heed.
Then, as Dr. Bernice King was speaking, she mentioned that it was time to stop viewing the white race as the superior race. At first I was disturbed and viewed her comments as a form of reverse discrimination (revealing the evil that exists in my own heart — Jeremiah 17:9). Then I asked, “where did the idea that the white race was a superior race originate?” I did not have to look far for the answer.
While modern evolutionists work hard to distance themselves from their deplorable past in this area, when Darwin published his book “On the Origin of Species” in 1859, it was here where the idea of the white race being the superior race was popularized. By the way, the full title of his book is “On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection or the Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life.” Darwinian evolution was and still is inherently a racist philosophy teaching that different groups or “races” of people evolved at different times and rates so that some groups are more like their apelike ancestors than others. I remember one book on evolution that I read in high school that ranked the races and claimed that the white race was indeed the superior race. So, I had my answer to Dr. King’s comment about how we need to stop viewing the white race as the superior race. Stephen J. Gould claimed, “Biological arguments for racism may have been common before 1859, but they increased by orders of the magnitude following the acceptance of evolutionary theory.”
Unfortunately, the church is not innocent in this deception. The church often has been guilty of trying to look intelligent by capitulating to the pseudo-science of evolution. We did this with our new understanding of the Genesis account, trying to make it agree with accepted dating methods of evolution (i.e., “The Gap Theory”). Basically, we have been guilty of following the lead of society and then supporting that decision by our faulty theology. When it came to the problem of races, the faulty claim that many churches defaulted to was the wrong teaching that the cursing of Ham (really Canaan) was a curse of “blackness” because of the fact that Canaan was to be “the lowest of slaves to his brothers.” That is a sad example of twisted scripture.
As a Christian and a Creationist (by study), I believe that we are one race with different ethnicities. We are all related to Adam through the line of Noah. I believe that what we commonly call “the races” resulted from mankinds’ dispersal at the Tower of Babel. I believe that when God changed the languages of men, he did it along genetic lines; that is, he did it in such a way that our dominant and recessive genes resulted in the different people groups we now see. But, and this is important, we are all the same on the inside because ultimately we are all just one family!
Whether or not you agree with my view is a matter of opinion. Let’s agree to at least live by what is called “the golden rule:” “Treat others as you want them to treat you. This is what the Law and the Prophets are all about.” (Matthew 7:12, CEV)
