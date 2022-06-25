“In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the atoning sacrifice for our sins.” (1 John 4:10, NET). Those words were written by “the disciple whom Jesus loved” (John 13:23), that is, Jesus closest earthly associate, so one would think that he (John) understood exactly what he was claiming when he penned these words.
Many today love to point to the love sections of the New Testament, but they also love to take them out of their proper contexts. This passage is a case in point. This is the passage where John goes on to say, “God is love.” (see 1 John 4:16). There are those today who want to take the love from the New Testament while ignoring the atoning sacrifice. Problem is, according to John, the love of God is demonstrated by the atoning sacrifice of Christ for our sins. In theology, atonement denotes the work of Christ in dealing with the problem posed by the sin of man, and in bringing sinners into right relation with God. The Apostle Paul wrote, “But God demonstrates his own love for us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8, NET) and the writer of Hebrews says “without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness” (Hebrews 9:22) in the context of “And so he (Jesus) is the mediator of a new covenant, so that those who are called may receive the eternal inheritance he has promised, since he died to set them free from the violations committed under the first covenant.” (Hebrews 9:15, NET).
We are not forgiven by Jesus’ teachings but rather by Jesus’ sacrifice. Any teaching to the contrary is heresy. “But false prophets arose among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. These false teachers will infiltrate your midst with destructive heresies, even to the point of denying the Master who bought them. As a result, they will bring swift destruction on themselves. And many will follow their debauched lifestyles. Because of these false teachers, the way of truth will be slandered. And in their greed they will exploit you with deceptive words. Their condemnation pronounced long ago is not sitting idly by; their destruction is not asleep.” (2 Peter 2:1—3, NET).
How can we tell if someone is a false teacher? One way is given here by Peter: they deny the atoning sacrifice of Christ. Not only do they deny it, notice that they slander it as well. Slander is “the utterance of false charges or misrepresentations which defame and damage another’s reputation” (Merriam-Webster Dictionary). False teachers defame the character of God by claiming in this case that they could “never trust a God who would demand an atoning sacrifice of Jesus.” Such people set themselves up as a higher authority than the God of the Universe. They give fine but false sounding arguments of how their moral standards are higher than God’s moral standard. They discount the very Word of God and want us to believe we can take their word to be a higher authority than God’s Word. They do this by claiming that either we have misunderstood what God has clearly said through the Apostles and prophets, or worse, that we can’t trust what we read in our Bible. Be careful of such teachers, they are exploiting you with their deceptive words.
God demonstrates His sacrificial love to us through Jesus, the Christ who Himself is our atonement. Not His teachings, not “His way of love” but His willing Sacrifice upon the cross. How do we know this? The eyewitnesses reported it and God has preserved it in the book we call the Bible and the cornerstone of it all is the fact of the event of the physical resurrection of the crucified, dead, and buried Jesus from the dead. “He has set a day on which he is going to judge the world in righteousness, by a man whom he designated, having provided proof to everyone by raising him from the dead.” (Acts 17:31, NET).
This issue is too important to trust yourself to the second-hand speculations of men. I plead with you to read the New Testament for yourself. Read it in a modern translation, then decide for yourself whether you find it credible or not. Don’t merely accept my words or anyone else’s words on this. Discover the truth for yourself.
