For the last few weeks we have been looking at the subject of desire and ruin from Genesis. This week’s article falls on the eve of July 4th, a time when we celebrate our freedoms. I think we sometimes forget that freedom is never truly free. With true freedom comes certain restrictions. I often tell people that freedom is not the right to do what we want, but the ability to do what we ought to do.
When God created us, He created us with a free will. He didn’t make us robots. When He made Adam and Eve, He created them perfect people living in a perfect environment and said in effect, “If you love me and trust me, you will have more than you could ever ask or think. But if you go against me, you will die.” To test them in this, he gave them one prohibition. That’s it — one. They failed the test and plunged God’s perfect creation into chaos and death.
God gave them free choice. He created them and us to have fellowship with Him. I will never understand why He did that. Being God, by definition, He is self-sufficient meaning that He needs nothing or no one. He doesn’t need our worship (He desires it but He doesn’t need it). He wasn’t lonely. Yet He created a universe and a people who He knew (because He knows all things actual and possible) would rebel against Him and what He knew it would cost Him to get us back. The Bible teaches that before God uttered the first words of Creation it was already determined that the second person of the God-head would offer His own life to bring us back to God (See 1 Timothy 2:5; 1 Peter 3:18; John 3:16). Adam and Eve had free choice, their free choice was to accept what God said, trust Him, or try to figure out for themselves what was good for them or bad for them (that was the test of the one tree). Without such a test, there would have been no real free choice! Unfortunately, they chose poorly.
“The woman said to the serpent, ‘We may eat fruit from the trees in the garden, but God did say, ‘You must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die.’ ‘” (Genesis 3:2–3, NIV). At this point she was done; the decision had already been made, the desire would be gratified.
Eve corrected the serpent’s misstatement. We’ll give her credit for that. The reason so many are easily duped today by Scriptural misquotes is they don’t bother to see if the supposed quote is true. They simply accept the misquote and believe the lie. Why? They want to believe the lie! They want to feed their desire!
Look at Eve’s own misquote. Nowhere does God say, “Don’t even touch that tree!” He says, simply “Don’t eat the fruit of that tree.” That’s it. My speculation here (and I want you to understand that it is my speculation only) is that there was a hint of animosity in Eve’s “And you must not touch it, or you will die.” Like millions today she resented God’s restriction. Forget about the fact that God had clarified the consequences of eating the forbidden fruit, she appears to be angry that He forbade them from eating that particular fruit! He was infringing on her freedom!
She was free to do what she wanted (and she did), but she wasn’t free to do what she wanted with impunity. There would be a consequence. She was told what that consequence would be — death. Death simply means separation. When Adam and Eve chose to eat rather than refrain, they didn’t die immediately physically, but they died spiritually. They were, for the first time as a consequence of the course of action they chose, separated from their relationship with their creator. Freedom is not the right to do anything we want, but the ability to do as we should. That is true on an individual level and it is true on a national level.
Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.