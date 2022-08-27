Last week, because of space, I had to conclude my article abruptly. I left the readers with me, as a 16-year-old, taking the first step in a decision intended to end my own life and the misery I knew I must have brought to all those around me. Desperate people do desperate things. I had already thrown a bottle over the side of that bridge and watched it shatter on the train tracks below. Then, I put my foot on the railing with my full intention to follow that bottle. But as I did, God stopped me. I don’t know why, and I can’t fully explain how, but I recall freezing with one foot on the bottom of the rail, stepping down, and heading home with the vague (and to this point unexplainable) thought that maybe, somehow, there was a purpose in what for me had been 16 years of adolescent suffering.
“If God allowed it, He is using it. If God is using it, we need it. If we need it, we can be grateful for it.” (Dr. Paul Gotthardt). Those are tough words to hear when we are in the midst of some pain or trial, but they are absolutely true. Space does not allow me to go into the details of my journey to healing after I stepped off of the Forbes Street Bridge, but what I learned was that God indeed does have a plan even for our deepest pain and it is a good plan.
Shortly after that terrifying action I had considered in the center of that bridge, God began to weave circumstances in my life that would later reveal His plan to that point and result in a life-long understanding of “If God allowed it, He is using it. If God is using it, we need it. If we need it, we can be grateful for it.”
My life’s verse is Exodus 4:12. “So now go, and I will be with your mouth and will teach you what you must say.” (Exodus 4:12, NET). Those are the words God spoke to Moses when he called him to set the Children of Israel free from their slavery in Egypt. Moses didn’t want to go. If you read Exodus chapters 3-4 you will discover that he actually tried five times to get out of God’s call on his life. Excuse 4 was that he had a speech impediment! He didn’t talk well. A part of God’s answer to him was in effect, “I know. I made you that way for a purpose!” (v. 11). It was that realization that got my full attention. God has a plan for everything, including what we consider to be physical defects! If and when we learn to accept that, God can then use us in His plan!
I discovered that promise between my sophomore and junior year of high school. I remember praying beside my bed when I got this verse (it was in the King James Version then. “Now therefore go, and I will be with thy mouth, and teach thee what thou shalt say.” [Exodus 4:12, KJV 1900]) I knelt down and prayed, “Lord, if you can do that for Moses, you can do it for me!” There was no thunder, no flashes of lightning, no miraculous voice from Heaven. In fact, I got up from my knees feeling the same as I did when I went to my knees. I wasn’t aware of any change.
Then, I counseled at the Pittsburgh Billy Graham Crusade held at Pitt Stadium. I really did not want to, but I decided to try. The first night, my hands (which normally trembled noticeably and uncontrollably) were steady as a rock and the young man I was talking to understood me fully. I counseled every night of that Crusade. Then, in September, I went back to school at Schenley High School. I was in speech therapy class for two weeks, when the teacher called me aside and said, “I don’t know what happened to you this summer, but you don’t need to be here. I’m sending you back to regular classes!”
During the next few years I began to see how God had used my “trials” in ways I could have never known, nor guessed. I came to understand the truth of 2 Corinthians 4:17. I came to understand that His plan is a perfect plan, designed for our good and His glory. I came to understand that I wouldn’t trade one minute of those difficult years for anything!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
