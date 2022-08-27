Last week, because of space, I had to conclude my article abruptly. I left the readers with me, as a 16-year-old, taking the first step in a decision intended to end my own life and the misery I knew I must have brought to all those around me. Desperate people do desperate things. I had already thrown a bottle over the side of that bridge and watched it shatter on the train tracks below. Then, I put my foot on the railing with my full intention to follow that bottle. But as I did, God stopped me. I don’t know why, and I can’t fully explain how, but I recall freezing with one foot on the bottom of the rail, stepping down, and heading home with the vague (and to this point unexplainable) thought that maybe, somehow, there was a purpose in what for me had been 16 years of adolescent suffering.

“If God allowed it, He is using it. If God is using it, we need it. If we need it, we can be grateful for it.” (Dr. Paul Gotthardt). Those are tough words to hear when we are in the midst of some pain or trial, but they are absolutely true. Space does not allow me to go into the details of my journey to healing after I stepped off of the Forbes Street Bridge, but what I learned was that God indeed does have a plan even for our deepest pain and it is a good plan.

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

