Last week we began to look at the subject of the necessity of the substitutionary atonement of Christ. What that means is simply that, despite what some claim, there is no justice without the death, burial, and resurrection for Christ from the dead. Those who claim that “they could never serve a God who would require a payment for sin and provide that payment Himself” are greatly misled and misleading when they want you to believe that their view is a higher, more enlightened view than what the New Testament reveals.
We ended last week’s article with the statement of Jesus from the cross, “Paid in full” (or as translated by most English translations “It is finished”). Christ’s utterance of these words was not a commentary that His life was done, but rather a declaration that in the cross the justice of God was satisfied.
Suppose a rich benefactor chose your name from the phone book and said, “I am going to pay all of their debts — both now and in the future.” Then you started getting your monthly statements, all saying “Paid in full.” That credit card debt that was crushing you — paid. Your mortgage — paid, and the ownership papers delivered to your mailbox. Your vehicle paid off and the ownership documents stating such were now in your possession. How would you feel? Would you be elated? Relieved? Grateful? Or would you declare, “That’s not fair! This is what I owe! And contact all your creditors telling them that you intended to pay those bills yourself and refused to accept the generosity of the benefactor, believing that it was either “too good to be true” or insisting that “I can pay my bills myself thank you!” I suspect you would be inclined to the former rather than the latter response.
Why is it that we would be grateful for the sacrifice of another on our behalf in the temporal realm but despise such a sacrifice on our behalf in the eternal realm? In the temporal realm we understand that whether we pay our bills or someone else pays our bills, our personal decisions are going to cost someone. Those who run up credit card bills then turn to a credit resolution agency that promises to half what we owe, need to realize that someone, somewhere is going to have to suffer the loss; the money doesn’t magically appear so that everyone lives happily ever-after. Similarly, in the spiritual realm we need to understand that for our debts to be forgiven, someone has to assume the cost. That is exactly what God has done for us. Why are those who claim it is unfair? Do they want to assume all the cost themselves? Remember, we all owe a debt we cannot pay, and the One to whom that debt is owed has graciously assumed it for us. We can take it or leave it. If we take it, we can know the joy, the relief, the gratitude of knowing our sins are forgiven. If we reject it, we refuse the generosity of the Divine Benefactor and go on paying or trying to pay our own way.
To claim that we “could never serve a God who would require a sacrifice for sin” actually is a prideful claim that my standards are higher than God’s standards! It also assumes that justice never requires we answer for our actions. Interestingly, that assumption only applies to us. We want others, like Hitler, Stalin and others like them to face judgment, but for those of us who “aren’t so bad” we expect a bye. We want to run up the credit, but not have to pay for it.
Is it unfair that another should have to pay the debt we owe? On a temporal level, it seems today as if we expect it. We max out our credit and then default to a company that will reduce it. They may reduce it for us, but the money has been spent and someone has to cover the cost. Spiritually, the money has been spent, and God offers to cover the cost based on the sacrifice of Christ on the cross. You can despise that or you can accept it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.