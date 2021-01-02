Belated Happy New Year! Whew! It was like 2020 would never end! After this difficult past year, people are looking forward to the New Year with hopeful anticipation; surely 2021 has to be better than 2020. But does it? Why are you so sure? Truth be told, we have no earthly guarantees of a better year, do we? We are still under a COVID watch; I hope Jan. 6th will mark an end to what has got to be the most acrimonious election cycle I’ve ever experienced, and there will still be those on both sides of the political divide who won’t be happy with the outcome, knowing human nature. 2021 seems to be headed for a rough beginning.
1998 was a bad year for me. My father, with whom I was very close, died suddenly. I was in an airplane headed to see him when he passed away. I was devastated. Since becoming a pastor in 1987, I had always been there for people in crisis. I hate to say it, but for a short time I was bitter over the experience, and hospital visitation became difficult for me. Often I found myself guilty and upset when someone I deemed as less worthy than my father recovered but my father had not. After one such painful episode, God spoke to my angry heart reminding me that my father was now in heaven while, if the other man had passed, since he wasn’t a Christian (and made no bones about that), his end would have been what he had insisted on in life — that God simply left him alone.
I thought 1999 would be better. As my grief began to heal, my mother passed away. It was my sad duty to perform both of my own parents’ funeral services. While that was an honor, at a time when I should have been being ministered to, I was the one ministering. I didn’t see anything wrong with that until my own grief finally caught up to me, and I found myself in a dark place. Only after my doctor realized what was going on and prescribed medication to help me manage my stress and grief, did I begin to heal. Full disclosure, that process didn’t begin until 2002. So, I stumbled along in my own grief while trying to speak comfort to others.
2000 was not any better. I had a major surgery (one that took five years for me to fully recover from), my father-in-law was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease so our family was struggling, we were building a new home and that was stressful, then my father-in-law died, and even though I was recovering from throat surgery, I found myself performing another family funeral. We had been through three very bad years. Just when we thought it couldn’t get worse, it did!
By now, if you are still reading this article, you may be thinking, “Well, that’s depressing! I was looking forward to the New Year, now I’m not so sure!” Let me give you hope. No matter how dark, how difficult, how impossible things may seem, God is still in control, and I know from personal experience as well as from God’s promise that those who will put their faith in Jesus Christ never have to fear, never have to wonder if things will work out.
Israel was in captivity when Jeremiah the prophet wrote, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” (Jeremiah 29:11, NIV). Many people misunderstand and misapply this promise. They think it means that we should never have problems. That is not what God is saying. These people were in serious trouble and were looking forward to 72 bad years! But even in this, God assures them that in their distress, there is still hope; in their darkness there is the promise of ultimate light!
No one knows what 2021 holds for us, but we can know who holds 2021! And the One who holds whatever 2021 has in store, can be fully trusted!
