What do you think is the most quoted verse from the Bible today? If you answer John 3:16, you would be wrong. The most quoted verse is Matthew 7:1. If you ever disagreed with someone over something or tried to correct someone, chances are you heard this verse (quoted completely out of context). “Do not judge, lest you be judged.”
Personally, I find it amazing the people who completely reject the core teachings of Jesus somehow land on this verse thinking perhaps it is the only thing He got right! Of course those who resort to this “Do not judge” argument seem to be totally blind to the fact that they themselves are making a judgment even as they argue against such a practice! Think of it: they bristle at being judged by someone else, but they have no problem judging that someone else is wrong and loudly condemning them.
Jesus made plenty of judgments. He often called people hypocrites, white-washed tombs (that is looking good on the outside but foul-smelling and dead on the inside), snakes, foxes (in a negative way), and worse. Generally he reserved such proclamations for religious people who allowed their religion to excuse their very un-Godlike behavior (and we cheer him today for that), but when He judges the adulterous woman telling her to “leave her life of sin” (John 8:11) we gloss over that because it doesn’t fit our narrative. We want carte blanc when it comes to our sins. “Don’t you dare judge me, you hypocrite!” Sorry, did I miss something? I can’t judge you, but you can judge me and call me names?
Jesus’ teaching on judgment never was meant as a requiem on all judgment; in its proper context it was a requiem on false judgments. In one sense Jesus is teaching us in Matthew 7 that how we treat others is going to come back upon us. In fact, one modern translation of this oft misapplied verse read, “Don’t pick on people, jump on their failures, criticize their faults — unless, of course, you want the same treatment.” (Matthew 7:1, The Message). I find it interesting that those who appeal to Matthew 7:1 to condemn those who “judged them,” actually do what it says in the Message translation, in their response they give people the same treatment they think they are receiving.
A world without proper judgment would be anarchy. And, majority rule does not determine proper judgment. In Hitler’s Germany, the majority had no problem declaring Jews as non-humans. German law allowed for experimentation, incarceration and extermination of “inferior classes of people.” It was popular opinion and it was legal, but it was still wrong! And yes, I made a judgment statement. I recall a discussion in which one university student speaking of the atrocity of the Holocaust waffled by saying, “I don’t like it, but I can’t say it was wrong.” You get a world like that and anything goes as long as a vocal minority has the microphones! That is exactly what happened in Nazi Germany. The Chicago Tribune, on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz wrote, “It didn’t start with the gas chambers, it started with one party controlling the media. One party controlling the message. One party deciding what is truth. One party censoring speech and silencing opposition. One party dividing citizens into ‘us’ and ‘them’ and calling on their supporters to harass them. It started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen” lest they become victims of the harassment as well. It happened when people said, “who am I to judge whether this is right or not?”
Who is to say what is right or what is wrong? I believe the answer to that lies with God. I believe there is ample evidence for the claim that the book we call the Bible is His book. I believe Jesus’ death, burial, and physical resurrection is the ultimate proof of these claims. As Creator-God I believe He sets the rules. You can disagree, but I believe you do so to your own peril. I stand by my judgment.
