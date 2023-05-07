A number of years ago, a study was done among young people aged 17-24 to try to discover what they thought about most. The study showed that what young people thought about most was sex. Every four minutes, they thought about sex. What was surprising to the researchers was coming right behind sex, every seven minutes, these young people thought about death. A psychoanalyst and noted historian of psychiatry wrote, “Fear of death is present in our mental functioning at all times.”
Death is an unpleasant reality we would rather not face. Police, Fire, EMS, undertakers and ministers deal with death more than anyone else. I used to chuckle when people would tell me that, as a minister, I didn’t have a clue about real life. Truth is most ministers deal with more heartaches, more crises, more death in a month than most people will deal in a lifetime. The hardest funerals to preach are those of children. The saddest thing I had to deal with were two men who were so fearful of death that one refused to attend the service of his deceased wife and the other refused to attend the funerals of his parents.
One existential philosopher said, “Death is the great absurdity of life. With all the potential to go on living people still die.” He went on to claim that “the only logical thing a person could do facing this reality was to commit suicide.” As far as I know he personally never followed up on his own advice, though he was vocal in encouraging other people to follow such a course.
Over the years I noticed one common thread in every funeral I performed. It didn’t matter if it was the funeral of a 3-day-old baby, or the funeral of a 98-year-old woman, or anything in between, sometime during the process, someone was going to say, “It was too soon.”
We are hearing a lot about the issue of gun violence today, and we are concerned with the war in Ukraine. But on-line sources such as the Global Citizen and World Population Review tell us that as I write this article, there are 27 ongoing armed conflicts happening around the world. We don’t hear much about those. What is difficult for us to face in all of this — whether it is current wars, terrorist attacks, gang violence, civil wars, world wars of the past — is the knowledge that none of these events increased the death toll. Death is 100% in every generation.
Why do we find death so troubling? Why do we view it as absurd? C.S. Lewis once wrote, “If we find ourselves with a desire that nothing in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that we were made for another world.” Perhaps one of the reasons we struggle with death is because it is not natural. We were not created by God to die; that wasn’t in His perfect plan. He told Adam (yes I believe in a literal Adam) that if he did what he was created to do, walk with His Creator and avoid just one tree in a vast garden, he could live forever, but if he chose to go his own way, he would suffer and die. Death entered this world not through creation but through the creature. Death came about through sin (See Romans 5:12). Satan convinced Adam and Eve that God’s one prohibition was to their detriment. According to John Owen, “Satan’s greatest success is in making people think that they have plenty of time before they die to consider their eternal welfare.”
I believe the reason we do struggle with death is because we know in our hearts that this common foe is, in fact, unnatural. Solomon wrote, “(God) has planted eternity in the human heart.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). That is why we struggle with death. We were not made to die, we were made to live.
The bodily resurrection of Jesus from the dead, should give us great hope and great comfort. D.L. Moody once said, “One day you will read ‘Moody is dead.’ Don’t you believe it! At that time I will be more alive than ever!” For the Christian, death is not the final word, life is! The Apostle Paul described death “While we live in these earthly bodies, we groan and sigh, but it’s not that we want to die and get rid of these bodies that clothe us. Rather, we want to put on our new bodies so that these dying bodies will be swallowed up by life. God himself has prepared us for this, and as a guarantee he has given us his Holy Spirit.” (2 Corinthians 5:4-5 NLT).
You are not prepared to live until you are prepared to die. You are not prepared to die until you have made peace with God through the Lord Jesus Christ. (See Romans 5:1-11
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
