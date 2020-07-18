“For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Mark 10:45, NLT). These are the words of Jesus, written in red in some Bibles, from what many believe is the earliest of the four Gospels written somewhere between 55-65 A.D. I point this out because many false teachers (the subject I introduced in last week’s articles) will discount the writings of Paul saying that he was “the great corrupter of the faith.” The idea being they believe Paul, who hated Christians with a passion, somehow got converted but then he misunderstood and miscommunicated the truth about Jesus. Often these false teachers will proudly proclaim, “I only believe the words written in red!” (That is, spoken by Jesus). Unfortunately, when they disagree with what is written in red, they simply claim, “Jesus didn’t really say it!” They set themselves up as the measuring rod for truth.
I digress. My main point is that Jesus did indeed make the claim himself that He had come as a sacrifice for you and me. Here is the rub for some. They want to claim that only a vengeful, spiteful God would insist on a sacrifice, and they claim that such a God is unworthy of our allegiance. The Scriptures, however, claim that this sacrifice some see as unworthy of God far from being vengeful and spiteful is in fact an ultimate act of love. Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13, NIV).
Almost nightly on the news, and constantly on social media, we are bombarded with the chant or signs declaring, “No justice, no peace.” To emphasize this I am going to say innate truth, some take matters into their own hands and disrupt peace. That is not justice. The truth here is that we can never really be at peace in the face of any injustice. That is true in this life and it is true spiritually. Those who want the blessings of God, the love of God, the peace of God without any justice don’t know what they are asking for! It is impossible to have peace if there is no justice. That is what the cross of Christ is all about! In the cross, God’s love and justice meet! Jesus put it this way, “For the Son of Man (that’s a term for God’s anointed servant) came to give his life as a ransom for many.”
Why is this necessary? The Bible says that we all have been sold on the slave market of sin. The ransom Jesus paid was paid to free us from sin and Satan.
If you look closely at Jesus’ claim you discover that men don’t take an unwilling life, but he gives His life willingly for us! If that isn’t love, I don’t know what is! Jesus could make that sacrifice because He is the God we have sinned against!
Not long ago we read and watched on the news the story of off-duty police officer Amber Guyger entering the wrong apartment and, believing she was in her own apartment, shoot and kill Botham Jean. Guyger was found guilty and sentenced to prison. In an extraordinary moment, Botham’s 18-year-old brother, Brandt Jean, expressed forgiveness to Guyger and said she should find Christ. Then he asked the judge for permission to hug her. Brandt received a lot of criticism for his act. Ultimately, however, we have to realize that it was his right alone to extend this kindness because it was his family alone that had been wounded.
The same is true with God. In an act of love, not vengeance, he made the ultimate payment for our sin, choosing to forgive us by paying the price for us. That is how much God loves us. The Apostle John put it this way, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” (John 3:16–17, NIV).
