“The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, their deeds are vile; there is no one who does good.” (Psalm 14:1, NIV). This is without doubt, one of the harshest verses found in Holy Scripture. Now, in quick defense of it, “fool” is not a term the writers of Scripture throw around loosely. According to the web source, answers.com, this word is used 66 times in all of Scripture. Interestingly, the vast majority of those times the term is found in two books, Psalms and Proverbs, known as wisdom literature.
The Hebrew word translated “fool” is a word that means someone who has lost their senses; someone who has lost their ability to reason. It does not mean someone who is stupid or intellectually challenged. Fools, in the biblical sense, can be highly educated and highly intelligent or they can be uneducated and ignorant. A modern equivalent of the biblical concept is a fool is someone who knows the right thing to do but refuses to do it. Truth be told, in a sense, all of us fall into this category because of sin. All of us have things in our life that we know are wrong, but we choose to do them anyway. The sad thing about this aspect of our fallen nature is, even though we know a behavior is detrimental to us, not only do we still (foolishly) insist on doing it, we often encourage others to join us in our aberrant behavior! “And it’s not as if they don’t know better. They know perfectly well they’re spitting in God’s face. And they don’t care — worse, they encourage others to join them.” (Romans 1:32a The Message; Romans 1:32b NLT).
All around the world, and particularly in the West, it seems that we have developed one of two foolish notions. The first foolish notion that we have developed is that God’s standards must be based on democratic principles; that is, that God accepts what the majority wants. A number of years ago a highly educated but foolish man (in Biblical terms) stated that it was time that the church changed the 10 commandments and substitute for them 10 suggestions that he presented to them.
The first mistake this man made was to assume that the church created the Bible and since the church created the Bible, the church could amend the Bible. The church did not create the Bible. The great councils simply recognized the authority inherent in the books we now call our Bible. I think Martin Luther caught this concept when in the 16th century at the Council of Worms he said, “I cannot submit my faith either to the pope or to the council, because it is as clear as noonday that they have fallen into error and even into glaring inconsistency with themselves. If, then, I am not convinced by proof from Holy Scripture, or by cogent reasons, if I am not satisfied by the very text I have cited, and if my judgment is not in this way brought into subjection to God’s word, I neither can nor will retract anything; for it cannot be either safe or honest for a Christian to speak against his conscience. Here I stand; I cannot do otherwise; God help me! Amen.” The Bible, not the church, is the believers’ supreme authority.
So, this man’s first mistake led him to his second mistake, a mistake shared by many today: namely that current culture is the determiner of truth and universal standards, and if the majority or a very vocal minority can make enough noise, God’s standards must change in compliance to human desire.
The second foolish notion is that if enough people are doing it, God can’t judge us for it! The problem here is our failure to realize that God, not us, sets the standard. The Apostle Paul speaking on this wrote, “Oh, don’t worry, I wouldn’t dare say that I am as wonderful as these other men who tell you how good they are! Their trouble is that they are only comparing themselves with each other and measuring themselves against their own little ideas. What stupidity!” (2 Corinthians 10:12, The Living Bible).
If you think you get to set the rules, bend the rules, change the rules, you are foolish — you know in your heart what is right, but you persist in your refusal to do what you know is right.
