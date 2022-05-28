A recent tragedy inundated social media with a theological misconception: namely, “We know you shouldn’t ask God ‘why’”. I am not sure where that idea came from, but I know it did not come from the Scriptures. So, let me be clear to all you hurting people: it is OK to ask God why.
God, who knows everything actual and possible, God who knows your thoughts before you express them, knows your hurt, your confusion, your anger whether you voice your feelings or not, and He can (and will) graciously handle them. Christians sometimes act like a little child trying to hide something they already have behind their back while denying they have it before their watchful parents. It doesn’t work with human parents, and it doesn’t work with our Heavenly Father (who sees all and knows all) either. For many years I played that Christian game with my Heavenly Father only to grow angrier and more doubtful of his care and love — the very thing I was professing to avoid. I suspect some of you can relate.
Is it permissible to question God? I already stated it was, but don't such questions reveal our own doubt? To answer that question, let me take you straight to Jesus, the One true Christians believe to be the perfect Son of God. Jesus was dying in excruciating pain on the cross, when He rose His voice and cried, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46). He was quoting King David who asked the same question: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Why are you so far from saving me, from the words of my groaning? O my God, I cry by day, but you do not answer, and by night, but I find no rest.” (Psalm 22:1–2, ESV). In fact, the Bible is full of questions asked of God (3,000 plus to be exact) and not once does He answer, “You shouldn’t ask that question!”
I have been a Christian for 62 years as I write this article. Like honest Christians everywhere, I must admit I have had my ups and downs, I have had my doubts, I have had fears. Here is what I know now:
First, God still loves me in spite of my failures, doubts and fears. None of those things changes His love for me, though often those very things have changed my love for Him. Still He loves. His love is based on who He is; not who I am or what I do. “But God demonstrates his own love for us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8, NET).
Second, since God knows my heart better than me anyway, there is little use either trying to hide how I really feel from Him or trying to pretend in hopes of somehow manipulating Him into doing something my way. God can and does graciously handle the anger I bring to Him, the doubts on my part that often assail His goodness, and the whys that plague my heart and mind at times.
Third, I have learned that while sometimes God may graciously answer my "why" questions, there are other times that I just have to settle for the fact that God is not obligated to explain Himself to me. Job of the Old Testament comes to mind. When you read the account, God never answers Job’s why or accusations directly. Instead, God points out that Job doesn’t know or understand the things of God, but because God is God, he can still trust Him.
Finally, I have learned that when I am honest before God with my feelings and questions, my comfort and healing come a lot sooner than it does later. “Let him have all your worries and cares, for he is always thinking about you and watching everything that concerns you.” (1 Peter 5:7, The Living Bible)
