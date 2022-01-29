We live in an age that can best be described by the word outrage. We are easily upset by the slightest things. Turn on the nightly news and you can witness for yourself that of which I am writing. Certainly, some outrage is justifiable. Amund Arbury and George Floyd come to mind. What is not justifiable is when the individual was actively involved in a crime, and when the consequences of their crime materialized, people are outraged. I think of one interview I watched where the aunt of a young man was outraged that her nephew was shot for breaking and entering a house. Caught inside he was shot by the owner who had no idea what the thief might do to her. The aunt “wanted justice.” Her nephew was “a good boy who was only trying to get what he needed for school that year. He didn’t deserve to be shot.”
Let’s put the shoe on the other foot. Suppose you are the victim of a violent crime. Your house is broken into, you are pistol whipped and hog-tied. The robbers constantly threaten to kill you “just for fun.” Thankfully they don’t, but they do steal cash, valuables and heirlooms and leave you trussed on the floor for eight hours until someone comes home and finds you, battered, bleeding, and in fear that the robbers may indeed return and do what they said to eliminate any witnesses to the crime. (This happened to a friend of mine).
Suppose now the perpetrators are caught. You go to trial. The evidence is overwhelming and convincing; they were caught with your credit cards that they maxed out while you were still lying on the floor tied up. The jury comes back with a guilty verdict, but then the judge says to the felons, “Well, everyone makes mistakes. You are free to go, there are no consequences for your actions.” Then to you he says, “Your loss. Get over it. Case closed!” How would you feel? Outraged? Where is the justice in any of this?
Spiritually, there are those who are outraged when they think that God would require payment for sin. I have heard people (even some ministers) say “I could never serve a God who requires a sacrifice for sin!” And they think that they make such ludicrous pronouncements against God from a higher moral position than God. So let’s look at this for the remainder of this article.
First, I would ask, “Where is the justice in your belief?” There is none. You want a God who simply looks the other way! If God is like that, Adolf Hitler is enjoying paradise without any consequence for the 13 million he slaughtered in concentration camps, not counting the countless millions affected by the war he began. “Everyone makes mistakes. You are free to go, there are no consequences for your actions.” There is absolutely no justice in this, and God who is certainly just now has become a very unjust God. However, if you read the Bible you discover that it teaches that God is just and that a day of reckoning is coming.
Second, I would remind you that the sacrifice of God the Son, is not unjust. The Scripture teaches that it was a willing sacrifice, not a forced sacrifice. That is how much God loves you. The penalty you and I deserve (death and separation from God for all eternity), God Himself paid! We can get off free-of-charge so to speak by accepting the sacrifice Jesus made on our behalf! One of the phrases Jesus uttered from the cross was “It is Finished.” That is how we translate it in English. In the language of the day what Jesus actually said was “Paid in full.”
If you will not accept Jesus’ sacrifice, His payment for your personal failures (the Scripture calls it sin), you will face Jesus as the Righteous Judge rather than the merciful Savior. That choice is yours. You will receive your just deserts. Don’t blame God for that!
