In my current series of articles, I have been advancing the idea that we are not as good as we like to think we are. The main concept of this in both the Old and New Testaments is the concept of sin. Sin entered our world when Adam and Eve decided that they wanted to make the rules, not have the “rules” dictated to them. Mankind has followed this pattern ever since, to our own destruction I might add. Sin promises pleasure but delivers pain; it promises freedom but brings bondage.
Last week we talked about “abandoned people.” These are the ones who persist and insist that they alone make the rules, and, eventually God “Gives them up,” to the point that He simply says, “I will allow you the freedom to follow your chosen course, but understand that with that course you will face the natural consequences of your choices.” Most who are angry with God frankly are angry over the fact that there are consequences for their actions. Rather than facing those consequences, they rail against God, blaming Him for the evil they experience in this world. Solomon, considered the wisest man who ever lived (apart from Jesus) wrote, “People ruin their lives by their own foolishness and then are angry at the Lord.” (Proverbs 19:3, NLT).
Last week I wrote that even for those abandoned, there is a glimmer of hope. King David, Solomon’s father, discovered that hope for himself. David failed sexually. He lusted after another man’s wife, used his influence and power to have a sexual encounter, then, knowing what he did was wrong (particularly when he learned Bathsheba was pregnant) tried desperately to cover his tracks. When that failed, he arranged for her husband to be killed in battle. For over a year, David fell into the category of the abandoned ones. He discovered the despair of ignoring God’s guidelines in favor of justifying his own actions. Here’s what he reports about that horrible period in his life: “There was a time when I wouldn’t admit what a sinner I was. But my dishonesty made me miserable and filled my days with frustration. All day and all night your hand was heavy on me. My strength evaporated like water on a sunny day” (Psalm 32:3–4, The Living Bible).
Sadly, some look at these words of testimony, and their anger turns against God. “How dare God make me feel guilty! How dare He trouble me!” But, God, who knows what is best, will not sacrifice your eternal good for your temporary pleasure! C.S. Lewis called pain, “God’s megaphone to rouse a deaf world,” pointing out that often it is only when our lives are less agreeable to us that we even turn to Him. For some this pain is all they need to fully reject God. Unfortunately, were it not for pain, none of us would turn to God. God, knowing this, allows us to suffer the consequences of our rebellion (both personally and corporately) not because He hates us but because He loves us and desires for us to return to a right relationship with Him. Returning to such a relationship is not a long, arduous road whereby we attempt to earn our redemption, but a free gift of His forgiveness.
David was guilty of sexual immorality, pre-meditated murder, deception and political cover-up; we see above (Psalm 32:3-4) where that got him. But I promised hope, and here it is: “What happiness for those whose guilt has been forgiven! What joys when sins are covered over! What relief for those who have confessed their sins and God has cleared their record. . .until I finally admitted all my sins to you and stopped trying to hide them. I said to myself, “I will confess them to the Lord.” And you forgave me! All my guilt is gone.” (Psalm 32:1, 2 & 5, The Living Bible).
God’s forgiveness is free to us because He Himself assumed our guilt! “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God.” (1 Peter 3:18, NIV). You can continue to be abandoned trying to do it your own way, or you can find forgiveness by accepting God’s way. That choice is yours and yours alone.
