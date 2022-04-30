Across the world today, there is a revival of the Reformed view of election. If you are not familiar with the concept, election is the view that in eternity past God chose certain people to be saved, and by extension, others to be lost. Those who are considered the elect cannot say “no” to God’s call and those who are not in the number of the elect cannot say “yes” to God’s call. Those who champion this errant view contend that the concept of “free will” means only that people are free to act only within the confines of what God has already predestined for them.
The great champion of the concept was John Calvin, who popularized the view for millions in his theological writings “The Institutes.” Calvin borrowed the concept from St. Augustine, who imported the error into his teachings from Manichaeism, a Persian dualistic cult that taught the total depravity of man, and that their adherents alone were the elect. Their teachings were a marriage of the non-Christian Gnostic teachings and Christian doctrine.
This practice of the importation of Greek philosophy with the Christian message was introduced into early Christianity by Origen (185-254 A.D.). Origen was a very controversial figure in the early church. He introduced the principle of allegorical interpretation of Scripture because of his anti-Semitic views. Origen set the theological stage for what today is the Reformed View known as Covenant Theology which, following Origen, mistakenly identifies the modern church with ancient Israel, claiming they are one and the same. With that mistaken view the groundwork was put in place for the misunderstanding that many hold today when it comes to election and its less-discussed twin, double predestination.
The primary passage in the New Testament is Ephesians 1:4-14. Proponents of the Reformed view (also called Calvinism) point to this passage to support their misunderstanding that only “the elect” are going to be saved. But if you look closely at this passage, it is not a passage of exclusion (“For God so loved only the elect that He gave His only son), but a passage of inclusion (“For God so loved the world that He gave His only son). It is clear (at least to me) that when Paul, who wrote these words, uses the typical terms we associate with the doctrine of election, he is referring only to Jewish believers (known as “the remnant”). Look at verse 13. After describing how God chose the Jewish people as the conduit both for the written Word (Old Testament Scriptures) and the Living Word (Jesus), he hits the inclusiveness of the Biblical doctrine of election square on the head: “And you also were included in Christ when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation. Having believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit,” (Ephesians 1:13, NIV84). Very simply, you were not of the elect (us Jewish believers) but you also were included in this salvation because of your belief.
There is a rule of Bible study that says the first and last mention of any concept is important in helping us understanding that concept. In the case of election, the first mention we find is in the calling of Abraham in Genesis 12, and the last is the sealing of the 144,000 in Revelation 7. In both cases we see the concept, far from being the exclusive doctrine it has become, is inclusive. Abraham is chosen by God so that “all the peoples on earth will be blessed through you” (Genesis 12:3) and the 144,000 are chosen so that a vast unnumerable multitude could be saved (Revelation 7:9). Proponents of the modern concept of election claim that if God had not chosen some, no one would be saved. I think a proper reading of the concept shows that if God had not chosen some, no one would be saved. The difference? Proponents of election claim that only those God has chosen will be saved; I believe that a proper understanding based on Genesis 12 and Revelation 7 is some are chosen so others can hear. Election is not exclusive but inclusive. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16, NIV84). God’s invitation is legitimate. It is for all, not just “the elect.”
