One of my favorite movie lines comes at the end of “Penguins of Madagascar 2.” Skipper has fallen in love with Hula Girl, the bobble head doll. King Julian is conducting the marriage ceremony when he asks, “Do you, Skipper, take Hula Girl as your lawfully wedded wife? For better or for worse,” at which point Skipper jumps in and says “For better please!”

Many couples today seem to share Skipper’s view of marriage. One man quipped, “I thought my marriage was ideal, then it became an ordeal, and frankly I’m looking for a new deal!” All of us want the “better” part of the vow we take before God and our witnesses, but when the “worst” comes we’re looking for an escape. I tell couples all the time, “Stop looking for the perfect mate and become the perfect mate.” The Apostle Paul writing (I believe) under the guidance of God’s Holy Spirit, tells us how to do this in Ephesians 5:21-33. I encourage you to read the passage.

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos