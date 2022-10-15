One of my favorite movie lines comes at the end of “Penguins of Madagascar 2.” Skipper has fallen in love with Hula Girl, the bobble head doll. King Julian is conducting the marriage ceremony when he asks, “Do you, Skipper, take Hula Girl as your lawfully wedded wife? For better or for worse,” at which point Skipper jumps in and says “For better please!”
Many couples today seem to share Skipper’s view of marriage. One man quipped, “I thought my marriage was ideal, then it became an ordeal, and frankly I’m looking for a new deal!” All of us want the “better” part of the vow we take before God and our witnesses, but when the “worst” comes we’re looking for an escape. I tell couples all the time, “Stop looking for the perfect mate and become the perfect mate.” The Apostle Paul writing (I believe) under the guidance of God’s Holy Spirit, tells us how to do this in Ephesians 5:21-33. I encourage you to read the passage.
Right off the bat he introduces us to the concept of mutual submission (5:21). That goes against our nature and our culture. We don’t look very much on how to put others first, but we look diligently to make sure our needs are met! Jesus, who we Christians believe was God in human form (if you don’t believe that you are not really a Christian — you may be religious, you may be “Christian” in the cultural sense, but you are not Christian in the biblical sense). Jesus, who was God, still submitted Himself to the Father first and to others second. He said of Himself, “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:28, NLT). By the way, when Jesus uses the term “Son of Man,” he is not claiming to be human but is clearly claiming to be God’s anointed one; the Messiah. If Jesus could submit to us, if you are a Christian, you have no excuse to refuse to submit to another!
Paul gets bad press for what he wrote next, “For wives, this means submit to your husbands as to the Lord.” (Ephesians 5:22, NLT). Ouch! Already I hear the outrage of modern liberated, females protesting. I’ll let you wrestle with this verse in your own conscience. I didn’t write it, I am just reporting it. This, however, is not the hard verse in this passage. In short it means wives are to live for their husbands. Please don’t throw the paper down in disgust at this remark. Read on.
Then Paul writes, “For husbands, this means love your wives, just as Christ loved the church. He gave up his life for her” (Ephesians 5:25, NLT). That’s the hard command! Wives are to live for their husbands but husbands are to die for their wives!
“Love your wife in the same way Jesus loved the church.” That means warts and all. Be honest, the history of the church has not always been that good. In fact, to be blunt, there have been times when the behavior of the church has been appalling. Yet, Christ still loved her and gave His life for her.
Think of it this way. Let’s leave the idea of the corporate church for a minute and look at the individual members that make up the church. I will choose myself as the representative of that. I became a member of the body of Christ in 1960. Since that time, I have had my ups and downs; my victories and my dismal defeats. There have been times when I willfully sinned. There have been times when I’ve been good, and there have been times to my shame when I have been bad. Nevertheless, Christ’s love for me never wavered. It is He who tells me as a husband that I am to demonstrate this same love toward my wife at all times. “For better for worse. In sickness and in health. To love and to cherish, until death (not difficulties) parts us.”
