The common misconceptions of our day are first, all roads lead to heaven, and second, it doesn’t really matter how you live, as long as you are a good person (and that concept is a broad one), you will get to heaven.
Regarding the first misconception, Jesus claimed that He alone was the way to heaven. “Jesus replied, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” (John 14:6, NET). We have looked at this claim by Jesus often. It is a claim He made about Himself. It is not a claim about His teachings. It is a claim that is so clear it removes any chance of Jesus being “a good teacher” if the claim is not true. It is a universal claim; there are no exceptions. “No one comes (to God) unless it is through Me.”
The second claim assumes something that is not true, namely, that a person can be good without Jesus. Scriptures, in both the Old and New Testament, state categorically, “As the Scriptures say, “No one is good — no one in all the world is innocent.” No one has ever really followed God’s paths or even truly wanted to. Every one has turned away; all have gone wrong. No one anywhere has kept on doing what is right; not one.” (Romans 3:10—12, The Living Bible).
This includes me and it includes you.
I am always amazed how the biggest scoundrel suddenly becomes the best saint at their funeral. I recall at one funeral of a man who had destroyed his family through infidelity and illegal drug sales was described as “a kind man who knew how to make women happy and was popular in the community and was now in heaven making all the women happy.” Really? The Scriptures tell us, “The wages of sin is death (that is separation from God)” (Romans 6:23).
Look at Romans 6:23 above one more time. A wage is something earned; something deserved. If I hired you to paint a room for me, and promised you a certain amount to do it, that would be your wage. If you painted that room, and I looked at it, approved of the work and then wanted to pay you half of what I promised, I would be cheating you. You did the work in good faith expecting a fair pay.
The same is true spiritually. What we deserve by sin (which is anything that is displeasing to God) is ultimate separation from Him. Goodness is not measured against others who are worse than us (which is what we always do). When I visited people in prison, they would always say in the course of the conversation “I’m basically a good person.” Then they would explain, the man in prison for murder considered himself good because he wasn’t a child molester. The child molester considered himself good because he wasn’t a murder. The thief was glad he wasn’t a robber who hurt people. The robber was thankful he was a sneak thief. That’s why God’s Word tells us “Oh, don’t worry; we wouldn’t dare say that we are as wonderful as these other men who tell you how important they are! But they are only comparing themselves with each other, using themselves as the standard of measurement. How ignorant!” (2 Corinthians 10:12 NLT).
The standard of goodness is a Holy God, not fallen man. If you want to be acceptable to God (gain entry to heaven) based on being a “good person,” you’d have to be as good as God. “For Moses wrote that if a person could be perfectly good and hold out against temptation all his life and never sin once, only then could he be pardoned and saved.” (Romans 10:5 TLB).
We cannot earn our way into heaven, but we can earn our way into hell. “God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it.” (Ephesians 2:8-9 NLT).
Open house for the new Eastside High School drew a large crowd of students, parents and educators Thursday evening. The school, located at 140 Ga. Highway 142 in Covington, officially opens for the school year Monday. Click for more.
Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.