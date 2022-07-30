The common misconceptions of our day are first, all roads lead to heaven, and second, it doesn’t really matter how you live, as long as you are a good person (and that concept is a broad one), you will get to heaven.

Regarding the first misconception, Jesus claimed that He alone was the way to heaven. “Jesus replied, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” (John 14:6, NET). We have looked at this claim by Jesus often. It is a claim He made about Himself. It is not a claim about His teachings. It is a claim that is so clear it removes any chance of Jesus being “a good teacher” if the claim is not true. It is a universal claim; there are no exceptions. “No one comes (to God) unless it is through Me.”

