“Go to this people and tell them this: ‘You’re going to listen with your ears, but you won’t hear a word; You’re going to stare with your eyes, but you won’t see a thing. These people are blockheads! They stick their fingers in their ears so they won’t have to listen; They screw their eyes shut so they won’t have to look, so they won’t have to deal with me face-to-face and let me heal them.’” (Acts 28:26—27, The Message).
In his song, “Everything is Beautiful,” released in March of 1970, Ray Stevens sings, “There is none so blind as he who will not see.” And the 16th century philosopher John Heywood said, “You will never be able to make some understand or accept something if they are too stubborn or unwilling to learn or notice.” And the verses above which Paul cites in 61 AD come from the pen of Isaiah the Prophet who wrote them around 700 B.C.
There is a common theme in these thoughts. Though many things have changed over 2,900 years, the stubborn heart of sinful man remains the same! God offers mankind free salvation, but many people insist on closing their eyes to this truth, and putting their hands over their ears so they don’t have to hear it. Like the stubborn child who clamps his eyes shut, puts his hands over his ears and shouts, “Nah, Nah, Nah! I can’t hear you!” when being told something he doesn’t want to hear, so mankind continues to act foolishly the same way, even though it means their own destruction!
Like it or not, the Bible warns of a place called hell. The Scriptural description of this destination for all who refuse God’s salvation through the substitutionary atonement of Jesus, a free gift bought and paid for by the shed blood of Christ on the cross, is beyond comprehension. It seems to us an incomprehensible punishment by a cruel God. But, not so fast!
First, understand that those who end up in hell, do so of their own free will! (Look at the verses we started this article with again.) God has offered a way out. God has assumed the price to purchase our freedom Himself. If we choose to cover our ears and close our eyes to this wonderful gift, that is on us not God. Hell is populated by people who are successful rebels to the end! They insist all their lives that God leave them alone, and alas, that is what God does! Why are you complaining? You’ve gotten what you wanted!
Second, the complaint that one could never serve the God as revealed in the Bible is more of a self-condemning admission than it is God condemning. Think about what you have just said. If you had to spend eternity with the God you hate so much, heaven itself would be hell for you! So, the most loving thing God could do for you is give you want — an eternity where your will reigns supreme. Unfortunately, such a place is hell itself.
Third, we wonder why our world is in the mess it is in. The reason is simple — sin. God wants to heal us. God wants to help us. It is our refusal to listen and learn that keeps us in the turmoil we constantly find ourselves in!
God’s salvation is only for those who will listen. The text we started with concludes, “And Paul concluded: ‘You are to know, then, that God’s message of salvation has been sent to (those who) will listen!’” (Acts 28:28).
God’s good news is out there. Christ died for our sins according to Scripture. He was buried. He was raised on the third day according to Scripture. There are ample eyewitnesses to these facts. (See 1 Corinthians 15:3-11). If you miss it, it is because you chose to miss it! You covered your eyes to the truth and you plugged your ears to God’s message of love to you.
