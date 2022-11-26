At this time of year it is traditional to recall with thanks events that occurred in the early life of our country. I have often written about Squanto and the early Pilgrims, the Native Americans who helped them and the great feast that we recall each year during our modern Thanksgiving feasts. We are also encouraged to recall our own blessings during this time of year, though in all honesty, today this wonderful holiday is being eclipsed by Halloween festivities before and secular, not sacred, Christmas celebrations.
This trend is evidence of a deeper problem. The further away we stray from the historical facts of the foundations of our country, the more ungrateful we become. We are a people today with little gratitude and growing greed, fed by political rhetoric that promises all kinds of free stuff if we simply give up our rights and trust a growing invasive government to provide free food, free college education, free health care, free this and free that (a system that has been tried and failed throughout history). The result of all of this is that our sin nature is being revealed more and more. People in general have developed an entitled expectation rather than being grateful for what we have. We have become spiteful and jealous of what others have and think the government should provide that for us too. A few years ago, a young man was shot and killed while in the act of burglary. During a newscast the deceased aunt justified his actions by saying, “He was just getting what he needed for school, they had no right (to deny him that!)”
Now, it is not “the foundations of our country” that are the cure for our current ills. It is the truth behind those foundations. Going back to some perceived golden age in our country’s history is not the answer. The truth is, even our “golden ages” of history are marred by sin. We were able to give thanks that first Thanksgiving partially because of the intervention of the Native Americans. We repaid that by stealing their lands. Our government made promise after promise until greed trumped the promises and then the promises were broken. What makes us think anything should be different today?
We tend to forget the debauchery that existed in this country that was only checked by two great spiritual awakenings. Debauchery that in some cases, like slavery, was supported by religious people misusing Scripture to support their practices. The history of religion is just as sordid as the history of our nation. Why, because of sin. We are not as good as we like to think we are. In fact, without God, we are not good at all!
“What does all this mean? Does it mean that we Jews are better off than the Gentiles? No, it doesn’t! Jews, as well as Gentiles, are ruled by sin, just as I have said. The Scriptures tell us, No one is acceptable to God! Not one of them understands or even searches for God. They have all turned away and are worthless. There isn’t one person who does right. Their words are like an open pit, and their tongues are good only for telling lies. Each word is as deadly as the fangs of a snake, and they say nothing but bitter curses. These people quickly become violent. Wherever they go, they leave ruin and destruction. They don’t know how to live in peace. They don’t even fear God. . . All of us have sinned and fallen short of God’s ideal” (Romans 3:9—18, 23 CEV).
Anyone who wonders why our world is in the shape it is in, only has to re-read the verses above. Our world is where it is today because we have forgotten God. Thankfully, God has not forgotten us! The Scripture says, “God loved the people of this world so much that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who has faith in him will have eternal life and never really die.” (John 3:16, CEV). That’s what I am most thankful for.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.