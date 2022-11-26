At this time of year it is traditional to recall with thanks events that occurred in the early life of our country. I have often written about Squanto and the early Pilgrims, the Native Americans who helped them and the great feast that we recall each year during our modern Thanksgiving feasts. We are also encouraged to recall our own blessings during this time of year, though in all honesty, today this wonderful holiday is being eclipsed by Halloween festivities before and secular, not sacred, Christmas celebrations.

This trend is evidence of a deeper problem. The further away we stray from the historical facts of the foundations of our country, the more ungrateful we become. We are a people today with little gratitude and growing greed, fed by political rhetoric that promises all kinds of free stuff if we simply give up our rights and trust a growing invasive government to provide free food, free college education, free health care, free this and free that (a system that has been tried and failed throughout history). The result of all of this is that our sin nature is being revealed more and more. People in general have developed an entitled expectation rather than being grateful for what we have. We have become spiteful and jealous of what others have and think the government should provide that for us too. A few years ago, a young man was shot and killed while in the act of burglary. During a newscast the deceased aunt justified his actions by saying, “He was just getting what he needed for school, they had no right (to deny him that!)”

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos