I read a story about a church in a small town that had just purchased a new organ. Half of the congregation wanted the organ placed on the left side of the church (from the pews’ perspective) and the other half of the church wanted it placed on the right side of the church. The debate over this simple matter was hot and heavy and feelings ran high. Neither side was about to compromise, and the vote was deadlocked at 50-50.
The resolution came when the left-siders snuck into the church late one night and with chainsaws cut the building completely in half. They loaded their half on a mover, and the next day moved their half of the church to a new location. The reporter from the small town paper who reported the news wrote, “The only winner in this battle was the devil.”
During the Bolshevik Revolution of Nov. 6 and 7, 1917 (or Oct. 24 and 25 on the Julian calendar) while Lenin’s forces were swallowing up Russia, the Eastern Orthodox Church was locked in session. Their big concern was not the revolution happening all around them but the proper length of candles that should be used in their church services!
Today the world is in the midst of a great cultural revolution. I find that in the midst of this revolution we in the church have busied ourselves debating the length of candles and cutting off (in a very public way) anyone who doesn’t see things our way!
Make no mistake about it — we who know Christ are called to stand for what we have come to believe is true. The problem is, often we have lost focused on the core truth we are to stand for and instead have been fighting over mean little “truths” and in the process have become mean little people. We would rather make our point than reach a person for Christ.
The most glaring example that comes to my mind are the posts on social media. Let a pastor or a church experience any type of worldly success (I use worldly in the common sense, not in the terms Christians often associate with the world as being in a bad sense), and the “good little Christians, the mean little saints” begin to circle like a school of frenzied sharks to quickly move in for the kill. We claim we are “standing for the truth;” Satan claims we are contributing to his victory.
There is an interesting account in Luke’s Gospel. “John spoke up, ‘Master, we saw a man driving out demons in your name, and we told him to stop, because he doesn’t belong to our group.’ ‘Do not try to stop him,’ Jesus said to him and to the other disciples, ‘because whoever is not against you is for you.’” (Luke 9:49–50, GNB).
Christians, it is time we stop airing our disagreements in public. Do what you want in the privacy of your own little group but stop demonizing others just because you disagree with something they’ve said or done! I am not talking about truth issues here but about preference issues. The only truth issue, according to the Apostle John, is what someone teaches about who Jesus is! (See 1 John 4:1-3). Other than that, when we get into these other areas in public we may convince those who already agree with us, but we alienate those who don’t know Christ! In short, we hand them the ammunition they need to shoot us! Please stop it. Stop trying to make your point if it means closing the door to belief for someone. You are not being helpful!
Have your opinion, yes. Discuss it in private, yes. Take your stand yes. But please stop being a stumbling block to those who do not yet know Christ by making your point more important than winning a person to Christ!
