...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
I ended my last article with the reminder that the eternal state is made up of two destinations: heaven or hell. Hell is a topic that troubles our modern sensibilities. It is also a topic that, for some, is an excuse for their rejection of God—the angry claim that they “would never serve a God who was cruel and vindictive enough to send people to hell.” I find it interesting that I have never heard them complain in the context of hell how wonderful it is that God, Himself, would pay the price and offer to people a free way to escape a final destiny of hell.
C. S. Lewis wrote, “There are only two kinds of people in the end: those who say to God, ‘Thy will be done,’ and those to whom God says, in the end, ‘Thy will be done.’ All that are in Hell, choose it. Without that self-choice there could be no Hell. No soul that seriously and constantly desires joy will ever miss it. Those who seek find. Those who knock it is opened.” He goes on to say, “Hell is populated by successful rebels to the end. All their lives they insisted that God leave them alone, and alas, I’m afraid that is what He does . . . The doors of hell are locked from the inside.”
Let’s not get bogged down here on the nature of hell. Is it a place of literal flames? You can read the Bible to determine your answer to that. Don’t read someone else’s commentary on it, or believe some movie version of it; it is too important of an issue to rely on what men have to say about it. Having said that, however, I will say that the essence of hell lies in the concept of ultimate separation from God; ultimate separation from any trace of goodness. Whether the flames of hell are external or internal is nothing but speculation on our part. It is the total absence of God that makes hell, hell. One artist captured at least a part of this essence when he painted a picture of people obviously starving sitting around a scrumptious table full of food. Tied to each person’s hands were long utensils that could easily reach across the table to another and feed them, but which were too long to benefit the individual. In the absence of any even human goodness, each guest at that table were human-looking skeletons, longing for a bite to eat but too selfish to even consider the solution was right across the table from them. I think that is a pretty good picture of the very essence of hell. Lewis wrote: “We must picture Hell as a state where everyone is perpetually concerned about his own dignity and advancement, where everyone has a grievance, and where everyone lives the deadly serious passions of envy, self-importance, and resentment.”
Jesus spoke more about hell than he spoke about heaven. According to The Gospel Coalition, “Jesus talked about hell more than any other person in the Bible.” Not only did He talk more about it, He also gives more vivid details about hell than He gives about heaven. That is something to think about.
Hell is not a pleasant subject. Unfortunately, all of us know people who are quick to tell people, “Go to hell!” And some of us have encountered Christians who speak on the subject like they are glad for it. I remember attending a funeral where it was obvious the minister was standing before the largest audience he had ever had. He was wound up. He started speaking about hell, and I remember thinking, “Please don’t say anything stupid.” Just as I thought that, he did: “Some of you are going to hell—hallelujah.” He seemed absolutely giddy about the thought. That is a man who doesn’t understand the nature of the place he was describing.
D.L. Moody was a 19th century evangelist. One man said of him, “The only person I like to hear speak on (the subject of) hell is Mr. Moody. When he speaks on it, the tears roll down his cheeks; it’s like he doesn’t want anyone to go there!” That is how we should speak (and write) on hell.
The eternal state of separation was created for the devil and his fallen angels. People end up in hell by their own choice. Lewis wrote, “In the long run the answer to those who object to the doctrine of hell, is itself a question: What are you asking God to do? To wipe out their past sins and, at all costs give them a fresh start, smoothing every difficulty and offering every miraculous help? But He has done so, on Calvary (the cross of Christ). To forgive them? They will not be forgiven. To leave them alone? Alas, I am afraid that is what He does.”
When you think of it, for those who have insisted all their lives that God leave them alone so they could live the way that choose, heaven itself would be hell for them, because in heaven, God’s will is done, not theirs.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
