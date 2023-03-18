I ended my last article with the reminder that the eternal state is made up of two destinations: heaven or hell. Hell is a topic that troubles our modern sensibilities. It is also a topic that, for some, is an excuse for their rejection of God—the angry claim that they “would never serve a God who was cruel and vindictive enough to send people to hell.” I find it interesting that I have never heard them complain in the context of hell how wonderful it is that God, Himself, would pay the price and offer to people a free way to escape a final destiny of hell.

C. S. Lewis wrote, “There are only two kinds of people in the end: those who say to God, ‘Thy will be done,’ and those to whom God says, in the end, ‘Thy will be done.’ All that are in Hell, choose it. Without that self-choice there could be no Hell. No soul that seriously and constantly desires joy will ever miss it. Those who seek find. Those who knock it is opened.” He goes on to say, “Hell is populated by successful rebels to the end. All their lives they insisted that God leave them alone, and alas, I’m afraid that is what He does . . . The doors of hell are locked from the inside.”

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos