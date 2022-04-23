“Watch out for false prophets! They dress up like sheep, but inside they are wolves who have come to attack you.” (Matthew 7:15, CEV). “On the day of judgment many will call me their Lord. They will say, “We preached in your name, and in your name we forced out demons and worked many miracles.” But I will tell them, “I will have nothing to do with you! Get out of my sight, you evil people!”” (Matthew 7:22—23, CEV).
False prophets and false teachers have been among the people of God from time immortal. The history of religion is not an evolution from darkness into light but rather a devolution from light into darkness. Adam, the first man, knew God and walked with God. Then, through disobedience, sin entered the picture. The further mankind got from Eden, the more perverse their view of God became. Things got so corrupt that God, in an act of judgment flooded the earth, and only Noah and his family escaped. However, once again, as soon as they walked down the plank of the ark, the devolution began again.
Eventually, God stepped in and confused mankind’s common language. People disbursed, and the kernel of truth that people once held was corrupted into fanciful stories of their false religions.
God stepped in again, and called a man named Abram (later renamed Abraham by God himself) so that the truth of God might be preserved for mankind. As you read this history, you see woven all through it the one that tempted Eve in the Garden at work to subvert and question people with “did God really say that? Is that what really happened?” and then add his take on the lies.
We still have that today. It is one thing when skeptics and critics espouse their views that run contrary to God’s truth, it is quite another when people who actually claim to be speaking for God, men and women in church pulpits, attempt to recreate the Scriptures after their own understanding.
Here is more of what Jesus said in the warning passage I cited above: “Not everyone who calls me their Lord will get into the kingdom of heaven. Only the ones who obey my Father in heaven will get in.” (Matthew 7:21, CEV). Eugene Peterson, in his Bible translation put this verse this way, “Knowing the correct password— saying ‘Master, Master,’ for instance — isn’t going to get you anywhere with me. What is required is serious obedience — doing what my Father wills.” (Matthew 7:21, The Message).
How does one know if the minister or teacher he or she is sitting under is telling them the truth? The Apostle Paul (under the guidance of the Holy Spirit) gives us a simple test: “I can’t believe your fickleness — how easily you have turned traitor to him who called you by the grace of Christ by embracing a variant message! It is not a minor variation, you know; it is completely other, an alien message, a no-message, a lie about God. Those who are provoking this agitation among you are turning the Message of Christ on its head. Let me be blunt: If one of us — even if an angel from heaven! — were to preach something other than what we preached originally, let him be cursed. I said it once; I’ll say it again: If anyone, regardless of reputation or credentials, preaches something other than what you received originally, let him be cursed.” (Galatians 1:6—9, The Message).
What is that original message? “Now I want to make clear for you, brothers and sisters, the gospel that I preached to you, that you received and on which you stand, and by which you are being saved, if you hold firmly to the message I preached to you — unless you believed in vain. For I passed on to you as of first importance what I also received — that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day according to the scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, then to the twelve. Then he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at one time, most of whom are still alive, though some have fallen asleep.Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles. Last of all, as though to one born at the wrong time, he appeared to me also. For I am the least of the apostles, unworthy to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God. But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace to me has not been in vain. In fact, I worked harder than all of them — yet not I, but the grace of God with me. Whether then it was I or they, this is the way we preach and this is the way you believed.” (1 Corinthians 15:1—11, NET).
Let me be clear. Let me be blunt. Any teaching that departs from this is a lie of the devil.
