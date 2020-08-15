“These are the times that try men souls.” While those words are appropriate for our current situation, they were published in the winter of 1776 when the newly hatched American Revolution seemed doom to face a quick and final death. These well-known words written by Thomas Pain were the opening words of his pamphlet, “The Crisis.” The online source Wikipedia gives us the context of these words. “These are the times that try men’s souls: The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
“Paine brought together the thirteen diverse colonies and encouraged them to stay motivated through the harsh conditions of the winter of 1776. Washington’s troops were ready to quit until ordered by Washington to be read aloud Paine’s Crisis paper and heard the first sentence, ‘These are the times that try men’s souls.’ The pamphlet, read aloud to the Continental Army on December 23, 1776, three days before the Battle of Trenton, attempted to bolster morale and resistance among patriots, as well as shame neutrals and loyalists to support the cause: ‘Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.’”
Paine was a deist, that is, he was influenced like so many of the people of his day with the notion that God was the Great Watchmaker who wound up Creation but then stepped away from it. This philosophy was summed up by the words of the popular song released in 1990 entitled “From a Distance.” The chorus contains the line, “God is watching us, God is watching us, God is watching us from a distance.” That is a good summation of the philosophy of deism (the intellectual movement that held sway in the 1700-1800s). God started it, God stepped away from it, but God will intervene in His creation when time runs out and the clock is about to stop. Thomas Jefferson, also influenced by deism, wrote, “I tremble for my Country when I realize that God is Just and that His justice cannot sleep forever.”
Ever since sin entered God’s creation there have been troubling times. Every generation could utter with absolute feeling, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” And since the first advent of Christ, every generation has been convinced that theirs would be the last generation.
We are living in troubling times. There is a worldwide COVID pandemic that has impacted not only our physical well-being but economical well-being as well. Around the world protests and riots and looting also seem to be pandemic. Their causes are different, but their actions and desired outcome are the same; those involved are looking for the overthrow of their various governments. Many analysts are warning of economic collapse in the face of world events. All of this reminds me of Jesus’ words: “People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken.” (Luke 21:26, NIV).
Are we in that time? Many claim we are. I don’t know. Since Jesus rose from the dead and ascended to Heaven, people from every generation have been convinced that the circumstances that tried their very soul certainly meant that the world was ending, but now, 2,000-plus years later, here we are. Skeptics respond to this situation this way: “They will say, ‘Where is this ‘coming’ he promised? Ever since our ancestors died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.’” (2 Peter 3:4, NIV). But Christians believe “The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9, NIV).
Let me close this with some positive thoughts. First, we are not alone; God is with us even though many may desire otherwise. Second, in the crisis He waits for and wants you to turn to Jesus. Third, no matter what happens He is still in control. Fourth, He will accept you just as you are, but because He loves you, He will not let you stay as you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.