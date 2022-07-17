America is not a Christian nation. Let me explain. That is not a commentary on our current culture, it is a statement of reality. America is not a Christian nation; no nation is. Christian is a name given (at its origen derisively) to individuals who followed Christ as King. Christian is not a collective thing, it is an individual thing. That is why I say no nation is a Christian nation.
First, a little history, adapted from Andy Stanley’s book “Not in it to Win it.” Early Christians were considered as political partisans. Rome was full of people who worshipped various gods. Rome had no interest in which god or gods people worshipped. The issue wasn’t with who Christians worshipped, it was with who they followed. Early Christians were viewed as a threat to the state not because of what they believed, but were seen as threats because of who they chose to obey. They obeyed Jesus as Sovereign King, not Caesar. Rome’s mandate was clear: “Worship your Christ. Obey Caesar.” Roman citizens had no issue with separating sacred from secular. But for Christians Jesus was a king who required his subjects to obey Him rather than worship Him, and that was the rub for Rome. In the first century, no one was asked if they were a Christian, the were accused of it; it was evident in how they lived. It was this that set them apart, this that raised first the ire then the persecution of Rome. To be a Christian nation, Christ would have to rule as King, as Sovereign ruler, and His rule would not be determined by majority vote. People would be subject to Him, not He to the people. So I repeat, America is not a Christian nation.
Now, there was a time in history when our nation was governed based upon a Christian consensus. That is clear to everyone but those who choose to re-write history according to their own wishes. The freedoms we take for granted in Western society came about because a group of first through fourth century people followed Christ as King.
Then Constantine the Great came on the scene. The first sign of danger was when he turned the Cross of Christ from its true meaning of redemption and converted it to a symbol for war. Then, he converted to Christianity (and if a true conversion, we rejoice at that) but with his conversion came a marriage of sorts between church and state. Before long the church traded the real source of her influence for a power wielded by political support. Indeed, it is during this time that we find the church organizing under the regalia of Roman military and political influence. The church, both Catholic and Protestant, has unfortunately followed this flawed model ever since.
Those today who claim that we are or have been a Christian nation are on the wrong path. Those who are trying to claim the Old Testament promises God made to Israel and somehow try to apply them to America are misguided. While it is true that “God shed His grace Thee,” as the song says, and while we enjoyed a couple of centuries of His boundless blessings, that does not translate into America being a Christian nation. In fact, even in history where we enjoyed the benefits of the “Christian consensus” we still also experienced the evils of man’s fallen heart. In fact, it took two Great Spiritual Awakenings, the first in 1730-1749, and the Second Great Awakening of 1795-1835 which extended until around 1868 and with the work of D. L. Moody.
Is America beyond hope today? Only time will tell. Redemption is personal, not national. However, history does demonstrate that when individuals live in obedience to Jesus as King, nations and cultures can, do, and will change. Here’s how that can happen: “It is God’s will that by doing good, you might cure the ignorance of the fools who think you’re a danger to society. Exercise your freedom by serving God, not by breaking the rules. Treat everyone you meet with dignity. Love your spiritual family. Revere God. Respect the government.” (1 Peter 2:15—17, The Message).
