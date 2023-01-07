As we begin the New Year, if you are a church person, you have probably been challenged to read through the Bible in a year. Perhaps you’ve decided to accept that challenge, (and you’re already a day behind because you missed Sunday, Jan. 1st and, as I write this article, it is already Jan. 2nd. Tempus Fugit!) Now, for transparency purposes, I’m a retired pastor and the through-the-Bible-in-a-year program never worked for me. Don’t misunderstand that, I do read through my Bible on a regular basis, but I do so with my own plan, not someone else’s program. And, for total transparency, when I do work my way through the Bible, I always get hung up in Leviticus and Ezekiel. I suggest you have a good Bible commentary close by when you encounter difficult books. It has helped me.
One of the reasons I have discovered people give for not reading their Bible is because it is too hard to understand. That can mean a couple of things. On the one hand it might mean you find what the Bible says too hard to accept. It isn’t that you don’t understand it, it is that you understand it all too well and have simply rejected it. That’s on you. On the other hand, it may be that you find the Bible too hard to understand because you are reading it in an archaic language.
Let me illustrate with a passage from the New Testament: “O ye Corinthians, our mouth is open unto you, our heart is enlarged. Ye are not straitened in us, but ye are straitened in your own bowels. Now for a recompence in the same, (I speak as unto my children,) be ye also enlarged.” Talk about difficult. This sounds like a person with a heart condition, whose mouth is wide open gasping for air, and struggling with digestive issues, and he says, “I wish this were you!”
Let’s look at that same passage in a modern translation: “Oh, dear Corinthian friends! We have spoken honestly with you, and our hearts are open to you. There is no lack of love on our part, but you have withheld your love from us. I am asking you to respond as if you were my own children. Open your hearts to us!”
Which translation makes more sense to you? That’s then the translation of the Bible you should be reading. The first is from the King James Version, the second from the New Living Translation.
I know that this is controversial to some, especially to those who feel that the KJV is the “only inspired version.” I have had such people label me as a heretic for using other translations. People who have told me that they would not help me promote my lies (because anything other than King James Version is a lie in their view), and the accusations go on.
Let’s get the painful facts straight. First neither the Old nor the New Testament were written in King James English. The Old Testament was written primarily in Hebrew with some Aramaic thrown in when written from Babylonian Captivity. The New Testament was written in Koine (Common) Greek. The inspired writers of Inspired Scriptures wrote in the common language of their cultures. I contend if Scripture was written in the common language of the day, it is best read in the common language of the day. That apparently was what God intended.
Second, there are no “inspired” translations. Inspiration extends only to the original autographs. Third, the translators of 1611 had one manuscript to work from, today we have multiple manuscripts (over 5,000 of the New Testament alone) we can work from and compare. And the argument that some modern translations omit certain verses (when compared to the KJV), that’s because those verses were added in 1611 “for clarity,” They were not in the manuscript. (Hint: every time you see something in italics in the KJV, it is not for emphasis but to show the original readers (people of the sixteenth century) that the translators had added those words to the text.
When it comes to the Bible, the best text is the one you can read, understand and apply. The important thing is that you read and heed what you find in the world’s best selling book.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.