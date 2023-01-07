As we begin the New Year, if you are a church person, you have probably been challenged to read through the Bible in a year. Perhaps you’ve decided to accept that challenge, (and you’re already a day behind because you missed Sunday, Jan. 1st and, as I write this article, it is already Jan. 2nd. Tempus Fugit!) Now, for transparency purposes, I’m a retired pastor and the through-the-Bible-in-a-year program never worked for me. Don’t misunderstand that, I do read through my Bible on a regular basis, but I do so with my own plan, not someone else’s program. And, for total transparency, when I do work my way through the Bible, I always get hung up in Leviticus and Ezekiel. I suggest you have a good Bible commentary close by when you encounter difficult books. It has helped me.

One of the reasons I have discovered people give for not reading their Bible is because it is too hard to understand. That can mean a couple of things. On the one hand it might mean you find what the Bible says too hard to accept. It isn’t that you don’t understand it, it is that you understand it all too well and have simply rejected it. That’s on you. On the other hand, it may be that you find the Bible too hard to understand because you are reading it in an archaic language.

