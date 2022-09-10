Last week we introduced the concept of some difficult passages of the New Testament. Chief among these passages are Jesus’ words in Matthew 7: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter into the kingdom of heaven — only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven. On that day, many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, didn’t we prophesy in your name, and in your name cast out demons and do many powerful deeds?’ Then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you. Go away from me, you lawbreakers!’” (Matthew 7:21—23, NET).
The deadliest deception in the world is to be deluded about where you stand with God. Look at those verses above, “Not everyone who says to me ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter into the kingdom of heaven . . . Many will say we did all kinds of things in your name, powerful, influential things, but I will say ‘I never knew you.’”
How does a person know if they are really a follower of Jesus or one of these deluded souls who spent their whole life claiming to be a believer only to have Jesus say, “I never knew you!” It is not that difficult, Jesus actually tells us the difference in these three verses, and just to make sure we got it, He illustrates it in Matthew 7:24-27. Let me summarize it for you.
The people who are out are the people who talked a good game, maybe even preached about Jesus and like some television evangelists claimed marvelous healing powers and cast out demons, and made all sorts of wild claims, but lived a lie. Their faith was all talk but no substance. I like the way Eugene Peterson rendered Matthew 7:21-22, “Knowing the correct password—saying ‘Master, Master,’ for instance—isn’t going to get you anywhere with me. What is required is serious obedience—doing what my Father wills. I can see it now—at the Final Judgment thousands strutting up to me and saying, ‘Master, we preached the Message, we bashed the demons, our God-sponsored projects had everyone talking.’” (Matthew 7:21—22, The Message). Their walk doesn’t back their talk.
Most of us recognize the false teachers who are more interested in stealing your bucks than they are at saving your souls. However, there is a large portion of average Christians (“Many will say to be on that day”). Who knew the songs, spoke Christianese, acted one way in church (mostly), but lived another way once they left the church’s doors. They claimed to love the Lord while they lived like the devil. Such people are totally deceived. Jesus said, “You hypocrites! Isaiah was right when he prophesied about you, for he wrote, ‘These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. Their worship is a farce, for they teach man-made ideas as commands from God.’” (Matthew 15:7—9, NLT).
True Christians are those who “do the will of God.” They live the life they profess, and walk their talk! Works, as we said last week, don’t save us, but works follow naturally those who are saved! Don’t deceive yourself: if your Christianity is only an act on Sunday you are not a Christian at all. Isn’t that what Jesus said in our passage?
The Apostle Paul exhorts us, “Examine yourselves to see if your faith is genuine. Test yourselves. Surely you know that Jesus Christ is among you; if not, you have failed the test of genuine faith.” (2 Corinthians 13:5, NLT). If you fail the test, you will one day hear the Savior say, “Away from me, I never knew you!”
Those who live in grace live by grace. It changes our lives. We who are forgiven, forgive. We who have been given grace, offer grace to others. We who claim the love of the Father, show the love of the father. We are not bound by law, but we are not lawless either. We live our lives under the law of Christ. What is the Law of Christ? He told us, “I give you a new commandment — to love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. Everyone will know by this that you are my disciples — if you have love for one another.” (John 13:34—35, NET).
Do that and one day you will hear, “Well done good and faithful servant,” instead of “I never knew you.”
Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.
