“When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume, among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.”
These words began our grand experiment in liberty. They are the opening words of our Declaration of Independence.
On this 244th celebration of our independence, we are a nation in turmoil, a nation in crisis, a nation deeply divided. In the last few weeks we have watched protests erupt into riots, we have mourned the loss of certain individuals while ignoring the plight of so many others. Our news media does not report the news they craft the news.
Politically I have never seen the nation so divided. Socially we’ve lost all sense of civility. It seems socially incorrect to disagree with someone. Some proponents claim that we are headed to a new civil war in this country. These certainly are troubling times. Is there a solution? A peaceful solution? I believe there is. I think that solution is a new declaration. We need a declaration of dependence not a declaration of independence. That is, I believe we need to declare our dependence upon God.
I am not talking about “becoming a Christian.” That’s too easy. Christian can be anything we want it to be; that is why we have “Christians” on opposite sides of every issue. So no, I don’t want you to become a Christian, I want you to become a Christ follower. There is a difference. I know a lot of Christians who don’t follow Jesus commands. If you think of it, Jesus never called anyone to be a Christian, he called everyone to follow him.
Here’s what that would look like, and here is why it would change our land: “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that? Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect.” (Matthew 5:43–48, NIV).
He said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 13:34–35, NIV). Christians believe in cheap grace—that is, they believe they can live however they please and God is going to give them a bye. Christ followers believe in costly grace, that is we believe we must live in obedience to the command of Christ to love as He loved us.
