We are living in interesting but not unprecedented times. King Solomon wrote, “History merely repeats itself. It has all been done before. Nothing under the sun is truly new.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9, NLT). Philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who fail to learn from history are destined to repeat it.” Today the cancel culture not only fails to learn from the past, they seek to erase it!
Now, where we are as a nation today is troubling. We are a people divided. We are hearing rumors of a coming civil war. People are wringing their hands in worry, many long for “the good old days,” and Christians are praying for revival and preparing for the return of Christ.
Years ago, a minister by the name of Charles G. Finney wrote a book called, “Why No Revival?” Finney is the man who took the Spirit of a period of history known as The Second Great Awakening and turned it into a “science” of revival, a practice that has been the bane of the church ever since. We think if we know all the right things to say, if we do certain religious things, God is obligated to answer in the way we want Him to answer us, namely, returning us to a previous state of existence.
There is an interesting account in the Old Testament about the Assyrian Nation and her capital Nineveh. The people of this nation were a cruel, merciless people. What they wanted they took by force. In that process, one of their practices was to slice open the bellies of pregnant women in the villages they raided so that mother and baby would die and people would live in terror. Today we are not so barbaric; we just dismember the baby in its mother’s womb so the baby dies and the mother gets to live care-free. We call it women’s health care. That’s a different subject for another time.
God was well aware of what was going on in Nineveh. He calls His prophet Jonah to bring a message of coming judgment to this foreign nation. Jonah doesn’t want to go. He has experienced first-hand the horrors of Assyrian raids and he was fiercely patriotic. He wanted Nineveh to be destroyed! In fact, the reason he tried to flee from his commission was because he knew that God “(was) a gracious and compassionate God, slow to anger and abounding in love,” (Jonah 4:2) and he wanted justice against His enemies, not mercy.
Eventually he gets where he is supposed to be via Great Fish Cruise Lines. He does what he is supposed to do, and this godless, immoral, violent, society responds to his message. “This is the proclamation he issued in Nineveh: ‘By the decree of the king and his nobles: Do not let people or animals, herds or flocks, taste anything; do not let them eat or drink. But let people and animals be covered with sackcloth. Let everyone call urgently on God. Let them give up their evil ways and their violence. Who knows? God may yet relent and with compassion turn from his fierce anger so that we will not perish.’ When God saw what they did and how they turned from their evil ways, he relented and did not bring on them the destruction he had threatened.” (Jonah 3:7–10, NIV).
Christians, please notice the final verse, “When God saw what they did . . .” If we want to see real change in our nation, it is not our words that will make a difference but our actions! For too long the church has been guilty of being a champion of right beliefs but a dismal failure in translating those beliefs into actions. Do you recall the parable of the wise and foolish builders in Matthew 7:24-27? Take a minute to review it. Notice that the wise builder is wise not because of what he or she believes, but by what he or she does with what they believe! It is not enough to believe the right things, you must do the right things. It was true for Nineveh and it is true for us today. If there is any hope for our nation, it is a national revival. But the only way to that is not believing right it is doing right—putting our beliefs into action.
There is an interesting verse in the New Testament book of 1 John. “Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.” (1 John 4:20, NIV). Unless I am missing something, John seems to say that there is a direct connection between one’s ability to love God that is linked to one’s ability to love people. It seems to me that the vertical relationship with God is impossible if it doesn’t result in a horizontal relationship with those around us.
