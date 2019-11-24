I have had the privilege for 28 years now to lead Gateway Community Church. Gateway was born out of pain, and for 28 years now she has ministered to people in pain. In a recent testimony one of our members mentioned that our specialty in ministry seems to have been the ability to take in broken people, mend them, and then send them out into other ministries. I think that is true. I often described Gateway as a church ER.
A number of years ago Gateway made a leap that many told me couldn’t be made. We became a multi-racial church. Dr. Martin Luther King once observed, “It is appalling that the most segregated hour of Christian American is eleven o’clock on Sunday morning.” There is a sad, and may I say sinful, truth to Dr. King’s observation.
When I first realized our need to reach out to the African American community around Gateway, I was told that the best way to do that was to plant a church for African Americans. I was appalled myself at this sinful suggestion. The Apostle John, giving us a glimpse of heaven wrote, “After this I looked, and there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb. They were wearing white robes and were holding palm branches in their hands. And they cried out in a loud voice: ‘Salvation belongs to our God, who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb.’” (Revelation 7:9–10, NIV). I may be wrong here, but it strikes me that anyone who wants to segregate the church down here is going to have a miserable time in heaven!
Unfortunately, this segregationist attitude is not just the white church’s problem. When we began reaching our African American neighbors, I was told on more than one occasion that African American pastors began to visit some of these people and tell them, “You have no business in a white man’s church!” One of our members told me, “I have a real problem joining a white man’s church!” To her credit, she overcame that problem and joined anyway despite some pressure she was facing from her own community.
I write this because we all need to face a very real, prevalent and sinful problem here. We need to stop identifying ourselves as hyphenated Christians, with the descriptive word we use before our title of Christian as being the more important word in our standing! The Apostle Paul reminds us, “From one man he made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands. God did this so that they would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him, though he is not far from any one of us. ‘For in him we live and move and have our being.’ As some of your own poets have said, ‘We are his offspring.’” (Acts 17:26–28, NIV).
When all is said and done, the human race is all one family. We may look different on the outside, have different characteristics, but we still belong to the same family (at least if you believe in Creation that is true. If you choose to go with the evolutionary story, you come up with a very prejudicial view of things).
We live in a racially divided world. I think it is high time for the church to step up and set the example of the love and acceptance we claim to believe in! Yes, we do see color! If you don’t you are color-blind (and not in a good way). We recognize our differences, but as believers we should be able to recognize and celebrate our differences while still accepting, loving and honoring others! Whether it is fellow believers who look like us or fellow-believers who don’t, let’s put into practice the teaching we all claim to know: “Don’t be jealous or proud, but be humble and consider others more important than yourselves. Care about them as much as you care about yourselves” (Philippians 2:3–4, CEV)