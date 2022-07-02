After 50 years of horrendous psychological destruction and the heartless murder of millions of innocent lives, the Supreme Court of the United States finally corrected the error made by the 1973 Court which, ignoring all rules of precedent, crafted a constitutional right that devastated the moral foundation of our nation. Today, for instance, we are scrambling to try to figure out why children are killing children using guns, clubs, knives, cars, virtually anything they can find. The reality is that the generation that is perpetrating these crimes have grown up with the concept that human life is expendable for the last 50 years. Sadly, the same voices that cry out in mock rage over our present reality, turn right around and cry out in real rage over a righteous moral decision. I think of the words of the Psalmist, “You rabble — how long do I put up with your scorn? How long will you lust after lies? How long will you live crazed by illusion?” (Psalm 4:2, The Message).
The late British journalist Malcom Muggerage wrote, “. . . it has become abundantly clear in the second half of the twentieth century that Western Man has decided to abolish himself, himself blowing the trumpet that brings the walls of his own city tumbling down, and, in a process of auto-genocide, convincing himself that he is too numerous, and labouring accordingly with pill and scalpel and syringe to make himself fewer in order to be an easier prey for his enemies; until at last, having educated himself into imbecility, and polluted and drugged himself into stupefaction, he keels over a weary, battered old brontosaurus and becomes extinct.” (Malcolm Muggeridge, “Seeing Through the Eye: Malcolm Muggeridge on Faith,” ed. Cecil Kuhne, Ignatius Press, 2005, p.16.).
British writer and philosopher G.K. Chesterton wrote, “But the new rebel is a skeptic, and will not entirely trust anything. He has no loyalty; therefore he can never be really a revolutionist. And the fact that he doubts everything really gets in his way when he wants to denounce anything. For all denunciation implies a moral doctrine of some kind; and the modern revolutionist doubts not only the institution he denounces, but the doctrine by which he denounces it. . . . As a politician, he will cry out that war is a waste of life, and then, as a philosopher, that all life is waste of time. A Russian pessimist will denounce a policeman for killing a peasant, and then prove by the highest philosophical principles that the peasant ought to have killed himself. . . . The man of this school goes first to a political meeting, where he complains that savages are treated as if they were beasts; then he takes his hat and umbrella and goes on to a scientific meeting, where he proves that they practically are beasts. In short, the modern revolutionist, being an infinite skeptic, is always engaged in undermining his own mines. In his book on politics he attacks men for trampling on morality; in his book on ethics he attacks morality for trampling on men. Therefore the modern man in revolt has become practically useless for all purposes of revolt. By rebelling against everything he has lost his right to rebel against anything.” (Chesterton: Orthodoxy).
God warned the children of Israel through the Prophet Isaiah, “Doom to you who use lies to sell evil, who haul sin to market by the truckload, Who say, ‘What’s God waiting for? Let him get a move on so we can see it. Whatever The Holy of Israel has cooked up, we’d like to check it out.’ Doom to you who call evil good and good evil, Who put darkness in place of light and light in place of darkness, Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Doom to you who think you’re so smart, who hold such a high opinion of yourselves!” (Isaiah 5:18—21, The Message).
Years ago, evangelist Billy Graham said that “America is at a crossroad.” He was right. We were, and we have taken the wrong road! The SCOTUS ruling on Friday June 24, 2022 was a wake-up call. The road we had chosen was wrong. We are seeing the results of our wrongly headed journey in every aspect of a society that has become hostile and mindless, while we claim to be enlightened, our deeds show how dark we have become. There is only one hope. It involves a course correction. A correction that can only come when we get right with God.
