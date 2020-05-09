Last week we began to explore the difficult subject of death. In that article I pointed out that no pandemic, no war, no calamity of nature increases the death toll; death is 100% in every generation. Therefore, death is a subject to be considered rather than a subject to be avoided.
Between last week and this week, the reality of death hit close to home as a friend lost her daughter to complications of the coronavirus. While my friend is grieved, she also expresses what we Christians feel is a sure hope. The Apostle Paul summed it up well when he wrote, “Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. . . . Therefore encourage one another with these words.” (1 Thessalonians 4:13–18, NIV).
An empty hope we give ourselves in death? There are those who think so. Those who think this world is all there is offer absolutely no answer to the problem of pain and suffering and no hope to the problem of death. In fact, one of their own philosophers wrote that the only logical thing for a person to do in the face of this hopeless absurdity (his reference to death) is to commit suicide!
Before I get to why I believe in life after death, let me quote for you an argument used by a former atheist on this subject. In his book, “Mere Christianity” Clive Staples Lewis, the self-described “most reluctant convert in England,” observed, “The Christian says, ‘Creatures are not born with desires unless satisfaction for those desires exists.’ A baby feels hunger: well, there is such a thing as food. A duckling wants to swim: well, there is such a thing as water. Men feel sexual desire: well, there is such a thing as sex. If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world. If none of my earthly pleasures satisfy it, that does not prove that the universe is a fraud. Probably earthly pleasures were never meant to satisfy it, but only to arouse it, to suggest the real thing. If that is so, I must take care, on the one hand, never to despise, or to be unthankful for, these earthly blessings, and on the other, never to mistake them for the something else of which they are only a kind of copy, or echo, or mirage. I must keep alive in myself the desire for my true country, which I shall not find till after death; I must never let it get snowed under or turned aside; I must make it the main object of life to press on to that country and to help others to do the same.”
My struggle with life after death ended with the words of Jesus, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?” (John 14:1–2, NIV). Don’t let that statement just slip past you. Look at it closely. Jesus is saying here in effect, “If there were nothing beyond the grave, I would have told you!” Instead, he assures us that there is something more out there; something that can satisfy those unmet longings of our hearts. I don’t know about you, but I am putting my faith in the One who died and then rose again and came back to tell us about it!
That said, Jesus tells us that there are two destinies beyond the grave — another topic we find hard to address, but a topic we must address this side of the grave to determine our destiny on the other side of the grave. We will pick this up next week.
