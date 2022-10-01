“If you knew what they did to me, you would understand why I would never forgive that person!” I cannot even begin to tell you how often I have heard these sad words. Everyone has a story. Everyone who is holding onto a grudge of some kind thinks their story is unique; they all think they are the exception to the need to forgive. Their hurt is deep and they have come to the point in their lives that they think that if they forgive, they are somehow letting the guilty party off the hook.
Let me be blunt: that person you refuse to forgive could care less. You are not hurting them you are only hurting yourself!
The “righteous” people of Jesus’ day held the view that you forgave someone once, then you might forgive them a second time, and if you were especially generous, you might forgive them a third time, but after that, you could treat them as an enemy.
On one occasion, Jesus’ followers wanted to know how much they should forgive. Peter, the leader of His inner circle, approached Jesus asking how many times he should forgive a person who offended him. “Seven times?” He asked, and by the standards of his day, that was quite magnanimous. I know people who seem to believe, one offense and your done!
Jesus’ answer to Peter is startling. He says we are to forgive “Seventy times seven.” (Matthew 18:21-22). Now, before you start keeping records (“Let’s see, that’s 490 times, and that person passed that by one, so I’m now justified in refusing to forgive them.”), with that statement Jesus is telling us not to put limits on forgiveness! The Apostle Paul tells us that “Love keep know record of wrongs” (1 Corinthians 13:5). I imagine he writes that with Matthew 18:22 in mind.
Now, before you start justifying your unwillingness to forgive a certain person because of the nature and depth of their sin and arguing that “they need to pay for what they’ve done,” look at Jesus’ reasoning for His instruction. Read Matthew 18:21-35. If you don’t have a Bible, google it. Even if you’re not a Christian, you will find these words of Jesus helpful. If you are a Christian, these words are not a good suggestion, they are a divine command to you. If you are a Christian who refuses to forgive, you are disobedient.
In this parable, Jesus tells of two men who owed money. One man had a debt he could have never repaid. The man had incurred his debt by stealing from his employer. He was pilfering the public treasury over which he had charge. The second man had taken a small personal loan from the swindler. Apparently the first man not only was a thief but a loan shark as well. When the first man was caught, he begged that he be given time to pay his master back. Instead, his master showed him mercy, canceled the debt (which means he suffered the loss personally), and forgave the man.
Unfortunately, the forgiven man was like a lot of forgiven people today; they are glad they’re forgiven but refuse to pass forgiveness onto others. When the loan shark got ahold of the guy who owed him about a week’s wages, he physically assaulted him, them threw him into a debtors’ prison. Jesus then says, his master (probably the king), turned around and did the same to him! Then he adds, “So also my heavenly Father will do to you, if each of you does not forgive your brother from your heart.” (Matthew 18:35, NET).
Unforgiveness puts you, not the person you refuse to forgive, in an emotional prison where you will remain until you learn to forgive. More on this next week.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
