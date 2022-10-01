“If you knew what they did to me, you would understand why I would never forgive that person!” I cannot even begin to tell you how often I have heard these sad words. Everyone has a story. Everyone who is holding onto a grudge of some kind thinks their story is unique; they all think they are the exception to the need to forgive. Their hurt is deep and they have come to the point in their lives that they think that if they forgive, they are somehow letting the guilty party off the hook.

Let me be blunt: that person you refuse to forgive could care less. You are not hurting them you are only hurting yourself!

Recommended for you

Dr. John Pearrell is pastor emeritus of Gateway Community Church.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos