This past week I read a letter by a young woman who was distraught over losing a friend because she (the young woman writing the letter) had lost her faith. She pointed out that her new “sinful” perspective about women’s issues had erected a barrier between her and her former friend. But, as I read that letter, it became obvious that the barrier was self-constructed as this young woman stated that “she was afraid to tell her friend of her new beliefs for fear of how her friend might respond.” If I am reading this young woman’s concern correctly, the issue is not so much that her friend has rejected her as much as it is an assumption of how her friend might react if she knew of this woman’s new views.
There is a verse in the wisdom book of Proverbs that reads, “The wicked are edgy with guilt, ready to run off even when no one’s after them; Honest people are relaxed and confident, bold as lions.” (Proverbs 28:1, The Message). It seems to me that what the young woman mentioned above is suffering from is this malady, not from any action or reaction by her friend. Her “barrier” is self-imposed.
I find many people who are like this young lady today. The problem is simple: They know that something they are doing is wrong, so they are looking for the slights or some form of condemnation. They are self-condemned, but it is so much easier to blame others for “making them feel guilty” rather than facing the fact that they themselves feel guilty over something they have chosen to do or believe.
Granted, the church has a long history of condemning people. I grew up in a church like that. We had our lists of “sinful behavior” which amazingly never seem to coincide with the things God said he can’t stand (see Proverbs 6:16-19 as an example) and those things were safe sins for us in that they were things over which we didn’t see ourselves guilty. Those sins always involved some outward behavior, we never defined our inward thoughts as sin!
There is a passage of Scripture with which we are mostly familiar. It starts with John 3:16. Most Christians know this verse. But the verse is part of a larger context. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” (John 3:16–17, NIV).
Jesus didn’t come into our world to condemn it. May I suggest that He didn’t leave the job of condemning to us either! If the Holy Son of God did not come to condemn, where did we, His followers get the idea that condemnation was our primary task? Here’s what I have observed over my 60 years now of following Christ: people are not coerced or condemned into the Kingdom of God, they are loved into it!
Now, the rest of this thought from John 3 sheds light on the problem we started with: “Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son. This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.” (John 3:18–19, NIV).
The reason we feel condemned then is because we are condemned. Our sins have done that to us. No one has to tell us that, we know it in our hearts. Jesus came to resolve our dilemma. The problem is often we are so busy fleeing that we can’t hear His pleading.
