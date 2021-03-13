When Jesus fulfilled the Old, it was set aside (Hebrews 8:13). As modern believers we are not under obligation to any part of the Old Testament Law (Galatians 5:1-6).
Now my reader who questioned my position calling it “Replacement Theology” seemed to hint that God has a different way to save Jewish people and that is according to the Old Covenant. Of course, that is impossible since there has been no temple or no temple sacrifice since 70 A.D., but we’ll put that aside and in doing so, you also have to put Hebrews 8 aside as well. Like those who blend the Old and New Covenants, you have to pick and choose what Scriptures you are willing to accept (or at least re-interpret them after your own liking) and which Scriptures you are not willing to accept.
Jesus was very clear: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. The only way to the Father is through me.” (John 14:6, NCV). Now, some misguided people who want to claim Jesus was referring to His teaching (the way of love as they claim) rather than His death on the cross and resurrection (theologically, the kyrigma). Frankly, if a “teaching” could have opened the door to heaven, or a path, or even the Jewish Law, Jesus would not have had to die.
Just a few hours after Jesus uttered His claim to be the only way to God the Father, He would pray in the Garden of Gethsemane, “My Father, if it is possible, do not give me this cup of suffering. But do what you want, not what I want.”” (Matthew 26:39, NCV). Please don’t miss the importance of this prayer. Jesus is saying in effect, “If there is any other way for men to get to heaven (if they can keep the Law, if they can follow Mohammad, Buddha or any other path), don’t require me to go to the cross!” Did He go to the cross? Yes! What does that mean, there is no other way to get to Heaven other than accepting the free gift God made available through the kyrigma of Christ. It is not what He taught; it is what He did. Unless you recognize that, you will be lost in our own sin.
Narrow? Yes, but the truth is always narrow! If God offered a thousand different ways to get to Heaven, we would still complain that He didn’t offer a thousand and one ways. In short, we always will want it to be our own way, our own understanding. That was the sin in the Garden of Eden where our ancestors had everything they wanted, lived in a perfect world with only one restriction and that was not enough! They had to have the one restriction! They were convinced that if they could have that one restriction, somehow their perfect world would become even better than perfection.
Forgive me, but the apple (if that is what it really was) hasn’t fallen far from the tree! Even today we persist in wanting to set the rules we want while ignoring what we know in our hearts to be true! I guess, for instance, the new declaration can’t be “is it a boy or it’s a girl” but must be “It’s a baby!” We want to define things as we want it; not for what it is. Hell? Certainly not! How could a God of Love possibly send anyone (with maybe the exception of Hitler, Stalin and that neighbor I don’t like) to such a place? That’s just a modern version of “Forbidden tree in our garden? Certainly not! How could a God of love forbid anything?”
You can believe that; but it will be to your own detriment. Hell is populated by successful rebels to the end. All their lives they have insisted God leave them alone, and alas, that is what He does. Complain if you want or accept the free gift God offers you in Jesus. “God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son so that whoever believes in him may not be lost, but have eternal life.” (John 3:16, NCV).
